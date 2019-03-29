Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship Gaining Steam with Racing Season!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, March 29, 2019 – The Priority Aviation $20,000 sponsorship has gained momentum and is providing much needed donations and memberships to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. The opportunity for a $20,000 sponsorship from Priority Aviation is available to any driver competing at Knoxville in August at either the 360 Nationals or 410 Nationals. The competition will continue until a winner is announced on July 31, 2019.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director Bob Baker says, “Thanks to a great idea from Richard and Jennifer Marshall, we are gaining new members, gathering donations and engraving bricks here that we never would have otherwise! Drivers are contacting us about membership information for their fans, and some of them are being very innovative and competitive in their tactics. We are trying to get the standings out a few times a week so drivers know where they stand. There’s still a long way to go so nobody’s out of it!”

Currently, fifteen drivers have taken advantage of the contest. 2018 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Lance Dewease leads the current standings ahead of Wisconsin’s Bill Balog, Tennessee’s Sammy Swindell, Iowa’s McKenna Haase, Oregon’s Tanner Holmes, Iowa’s Carson McCarl, Connecticut’s David Gravel, Ohio’s Jac Haudenschild, Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild, Wisconsin’s Scott Thiel, Iowa’s Austin McCarl, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller, Minnesota’s Craig Dollansky, South Dakota’s Clint Garner and Ohio’s Chad Kemenah.

All that sprint car teams need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and request membership packets or make a donation. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The museum can ship membership and donation information out for the drivers and teams to pass out at their races throughout the season. The driver or team with the highest amount of donations returned to the museum before July 31, will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. All funds collected will go towards paying off remaining construction costs on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com