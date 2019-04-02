RACING RETURNS TO PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY APRIL 13!

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, April 2, 2019) There is no racing at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, April 6th. Racing will return on Saturday, April 13th when the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars contest the annual Sokola Shootout. The entire month of April schedule is listed below.

April 13th “Sokola Shootout” Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprints and PAS Young Gun Sprints

April 20th PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

April 27th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction II: Demo Cross, Figure 8’s, Trailer Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Double Deckers, Formula X Autocross and Cross Karts American Cancer Society Night Benefiting the “Up Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

Advance tickets for all Perris Auto Speedway events are available 24-hours a day online at https://bit.ly/2Aa50Lj or by calling 1-800-595-4849. If you do not wish to buy tickets in advance for any race, there will be plenty of tickets for everyone at the ticket window on race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

