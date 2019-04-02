The Curtain Raises on Merced Speedway’s 2019 Season Saturday Night

PETERSEN MEDIA

( Merced, CA)- Though Mother Nature has taken her best shots at S&S Promotions and Merced Speedway, the crew has been hard at work to get upgrades completed and we are officially ready to open the 2019 season on Saturday night.

“It has been a challenge, but we have had some great people log some long hours and get our facility in racing shape,” S&S Promotions GM Doug Lockwood said. “We are officially ready to open the 2019 season on Saturday night, and we have a great program in store.”

Building on the legacy that the late Ed Parker started at Merced Speedway, the S&S Promotions team has been wide open since taking over the track. Some of the big changes that have been put in place include a completely revamped racing surface that is now more wide and more banked than it has been in years past, remodeled restrooms in the pit area, a new tech area, and more fencing has been installed around the facility to create a more safe environment.

On the program April 6th is the IMCA Western RaceSaver 305’s, IMCA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, and Valley Sportsman. The front gates are scheduled to open at 5pm, with racing action slated to go green at 7pm.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Drive Merced, CA 95341.