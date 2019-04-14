All Star officials forced to cancel Sunday afternoon visit to Bedford Speedway

BEDFORD, Pa. (April 14, 2019) – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Bedford Speedway officials did everything they could to try and outrun Mother Nature on Sunday, but a worsening forecast has forced both parties to pull the plug. At this time, no rain date for 2019 has been set. Officials will work together to bring the All Stars back to Bedford Speedway in 2020.

“We did everything we could. We even went as far as moving the start time a few hours earlier, but after looking at the radar and the hourly forecast, the best decision was to cancel,” All Star Race Director, Eric Walls, explained. “This will give everyone a jump start on travel, as well as have plenty of time to make other plans for today.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions will now turn their focus toward the Buckeye State and prepare for a two-day visit to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio. The Core & Main Spring Nationals is on the upcoming weekend agenda, set to takeover Attica Raceway Park headlines on Friday and Saturday, April 19 & 20. More information regarding the All Star visit to the Attica highbanks will be posted in the near future.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 4/13/2019):

1. Danny Dietrich – 292

2. Aaron Reutzel – 282

3. Lucas Wolfe – 270

4. Ryan Smith – 262

5. Cory Eliason – 260

5. Paul McMahan – 260

5. Dale Blaney – 260

8. Spencer Bayston – 256

9. Brock Zearfoss – 246

9. Cale Conley – 246