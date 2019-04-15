PIRTEK TO BE UPPER MIDWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES TITLE SPONSOR

From Kris McMartin

Harris, Mn., April 12—-The PIRTEK stores of St Paul Midway and Plymouth will be the Title Sponsor of the Upper Midwest Sprint Car series (UMSS) for the next three years. The UMSS will now be rebranded as the PIRTEK Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS). The PIRTEK brand will also sponsor a number of PIRTEK UMSS driver programs in 2019 as well as the first heat and features for both the wing and traditional programs.

PIRTEK is the fluid power system leader in sales and service and the only brand of its kind in franchising in the United States. PIRTEK boasts more than 400 Service & Supply Centers in 23 countries around the world, and has more than 30 years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose replacement field. Powered by an industry-leading approach to sales and service and backed by a corporate center passionate about its franchisees and customers, PIRTEK offers unmatched service and logistics. In addition, PIRTEK provides hydraulic hose repair and on site hose service with an ETA of 1 Hour, 24/7.

St Paul Midway – https://www.pirtekusa.com/locations/pirtek-midway/

Plymouth – https://www.pirtekusa.com/locations/pirtek-plymouth/

The PIRTEK UMSS was formed in 2008 and offers both a wing and a traditional sprint car program. The PIRTEK UMSS brand is sustainability, affordability and accessibility for the teams, tracks and fans. For more information on the PIRTEK UMSS, please go to www.umsprints.com or find us on Facebook