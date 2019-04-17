UNITED RACING CLUB 360 SPRINTS RETURN TO SELINSGROVE THIS SATURDAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – The Capital Renegade United Racing Club (URC) will sanction the 360 sprint car portion of the four division racing program at Selinsgrove Speedway this Saturday, April 20. The super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners will also be on the racing card.

Track gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing slated to start at 6 p.m.

The 360 sprint cars and super late models will each compete in 25-lap main events paying $2,000 to win. The pro stocks and roadrunners will race in 15- and 12-lap features, respectively.

This Saturday will be the third racing program of the early #WideOpen2019 season at the speedway and there have been no repeat feature winners in any of the weekly four divisions to date.

Kyle Reinhardt of Neptune City, N.J., and Jason Shultz of Carlisle took the 360 sprint car victories. The super late model races went to Coleby Frye of Dover and Jeff Rine of Danville. In pro stock racing, Brandon Moser of Middleburg and Kyle Bachman of Selinsgrove were winners, while Smith Cope of Danville and Jake Jones of Hunlock Creek scored in the roadrunners.

The speedway will close out the first month of the season at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, with the annual Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes Ray Tilley Classic for 410 sprint cars plus the first Grit House Route 35 Super Late Model Challenge Series race, and roadrunners.

April 28 will be the first of four appearances by the 410 sprint cars at Selinsgrove this season in the 30-lap, $4,088-to-win tribute race honoring the memory of former four-time champion Ray Tilley of Pine Grove.

The Grit House Route 35 Series late model race will pay $2,500 to win the 25-lap race on April 28.

There will be no racing Saturday, April 27.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park’s Friday Night Lights opener for go karts will take place at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, April 19. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

Admission for Saturday, April 20: Adults $15; Students (12-17) $8; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30