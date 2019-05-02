POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series Returns to Dirt Friday night at Kern County Dirt Track

Peterson Media

Getting back to the dirt for the first time since mid March, the POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series is aimed back at Kern County Dirt Track on Friday night for what is shaping up to be a great night of racing.

During the opening event back in March, it was Chase Johnson racing his way to victory in a hard fought battle over Austin Liggett, Shannon Mcqueen, Maria Cofer, and Jake Swanson.

Fast forward to this Friday night, and another terrific field is expected to be on hand led by Austin Liggett, Shane Golobic, Cory Elliot, Shannon McQueen, Frankie Guerrini, Ben Worth, Robert Dalby, Kyle Beilman and a host of others.

Friday night the pit gates will open at 4pm, the driver’s meeting is slated for 530pm, with time trials set for 645pm. Opening Ceremonies and Racing action will go green at 730pm.

For more information on Friday’s program please click over to www.kernraceway.com

ON TAP: The POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series will get back to the dirt this Friday night as they return to the Dirt Track at Kern County.

2019 WINNERS: Chase Johnson (March 15 at Kern County), Mark Maliepaard (April 27th at Stockton 99)

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series by clicking over to www.bcraracing.com.

POWRI BCRA LUCAS OIL MIDGET SERIES- Founded in 1939, the Bay Cities Racing Association has a rich and flavorful history of midget racing in the “Golden State” of California. For eight decades, the BCRA has been giving drivers a proving ground and giving fans the thrilling races they crave, be it on the dirt tracks or on the pavement surfaces. In 2019, the series joined forces with POWRi to create the POWRi-BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series.