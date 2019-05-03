ASCS Sooner At Red Dirt Raceway Falls To Rain

Bryan Hulbert

MEEKER, Okla. (May 3, 2019) With the grounds already saturated and more rain on the way, the call has been made to postpone events for Friday, May 3, 2019, with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at Red Dirt Raceway.

Terry Mattox Promotions and Red Dirt Raceway management are currently looking for a date to reschedule.

Racing this weekend continues as the series meets with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. for the 8th annual Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown on Saturday, May 4. The lineup of classes will include POWRi WAR Sprint Cars and Midgets.

Races at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” begin at 7:05 P.M. (CT).

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).