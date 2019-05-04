BAPS Motor Speedway Rained Out Saturday, Sunday Still On

_Front Page News, Susquehanna Speedway
2018 Baps Motor Speedway Top Story Logo

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (May 4, 2019) — The Super Sportsman program scheduled for Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway was rained out. The Kevin Gobrecht Classic scheduled for Saturday is still on as scheduled with racing scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Related Stories: