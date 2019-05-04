BAPS Motor Speedway Rained Out Saturday, Sunday Still On

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (May 4, 2019) — The Super Sportsman program scheduled for Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway was rained out. The Kevin Gobrecht Classic scheduled for Saturday is still on as scheduled with racing scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EST.
YORK HAVEN, Pa. (May 4, 2019) — The Super Sportsman program scheduled for Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway was rained out. The Kevin Gobrecht Classic scheduled for Saturday is still on as scheduled with racing scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EST.
© TJSlideways.com