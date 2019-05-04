Shane Smith Wins Northwest Focus Midget Feature at Deming

Northwest Focus Midget Series
Deming Speedway
Deming, WA
Friday May 3, 2019
Qualifying:
1. 24-Nick Evans, 11.933
2. 0-Alden Ostrom, 11.993
3. 44-Shane Smith, 12.021
4. 88-Riley Vaillant, 12.045
5. 41-Chance Crum, 12.135
6. 39R-Ross Rankine, 12.171
7. 4-Matt Loving, 12.186
8. 77-Jeremiah Franklin, 12.198
9. 82-Greg Thornhill, 12.501
10. 11T-Ray Stebbins, 12.798
11. 3b-Brian Hayes, 12.942
Heat Race #1:
1. 41 – Chance Crum
2. 4 – Matt Loving
3. 44 – Shane Smith
4. 24 – Nick Evans
5. 82 – Greg Thornhill
6. 3b – Brian Hayes
Heat Race #2:
1. 39R – Ross Rankine
2. 88 – Riley Vaillant
3. 0 – Alden Ostrom
4. 77 – Jeremiah Franklin
5. 11T – Ray Stebbins
Feature:
1. 44 – Shane Smith
2. 4 – Matt Loving
3. 24 – Nick Evans
4. 41 – Chance Crum
5. 77 – Jeremiah Franklin
6. 88 – Riley Vaillant
7. 82 – Greg Thornhill
8. 39R – Ross Rankine
9. 11T – Ray Stebbins
10. 3b – Brian Hayes
11. 0 – Alden Ostrom