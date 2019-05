Feature Winners: May 3 – 5, 2019

Friday May 3, 2019

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Travis Reber

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Shane Smith

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Clinton Boyles

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Bobby Parker Memorial – Matt Juhl

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets – Karter Sarff

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kurt Nelson

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bill Brownell Memorial – Justin Sanderson

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Austin Liggett

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brooklyn Holland

Saturday May 4, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Dustyn Welch

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jeremy Campbell

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Will Eggiman

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Jake Greider

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Must See Racing – Must See 50 – Jimmy McCune

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Dick Jordan Classic – Kameron Gladish

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series – Seth Carlson

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mike Houseman Jr.

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dan McCarron

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – NSL Midwest Power Series – Wade Nygaard

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Brett Hulsey

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Ian Bandey

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt – Ryan Ruhl

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Steven Richardson

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Stuart Snyder

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Bryan Eckley

Five Mile Point Speedway – Kirkwood, NY – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Mike Traver

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Kelsey Carpenter

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Matthew Stelzer

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Joe Beaver

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Brown

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Chuck Hebing

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Johnny Kolosek

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Shawn Bloomquist

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints – Ricky Crawford

Lincoln County Raceway – North Platte, NE – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Jason Martin

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region – Brandon Hanks

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – MO Mid-State Midget Nationals – Logan Seavey

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series – Kory Schudy

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Jerome Rodella

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Pavement Midget Car Series – Joey Iest

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Colton Nelson

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Mark Bitner

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ryan Voss

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Cody Fendley

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Brent Bjork

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Andy Forsberg

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Kevin Karnitz

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – ICAR CRS Winged Sprints – Kyle Gunkel

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Josh Grady

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Dave Bradway Memorial – Justin Sanders

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Brett Youngman

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Summer Thunder Series – Devon Borden

Southern Oregon Speedway – White City, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tanner Holmes

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series – Andy Baugh

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Jeffrey Battle

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series – Scott Parker

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series – Michael Pombo

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Michael Pickens

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets – Charlie Butcher

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints – Bruce Douglass

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – Troy Rutherford

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – WILROC – Mike Haslam

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kyle Vanreight

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Jeremy Schultz

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Craig Campton

Sunday May 5, 2019

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tyler Blank

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – QLD Sprintcar Title – Lachlan McHugh

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – King of Kokomo – Chris Windom