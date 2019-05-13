73rd Opening Night at Angell Park Speedway – May 19

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., May 13—The seventy-third year of racing at Angell Park Speedway begins, this Sunday Night May 19. The event is the first of the ten-race season at the popular 1/3-mile clay oval.

Sunday’s “Tony Stewart Sprint Spectacular” features an IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions co-sanctioned event.

The event will also feature a complete program for the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series which will appear at all ten track events this season. Bill Balog who won the Badger opener on April 20 at Beaver Dam Raceway. Grandstand seating opens at 3:30 pm; practice at 5:30 pm; racing to follow.

The first “Badger drivers meets & great”, opportunity for fans to meet the drivers before the evening’s events will take place at the Badger Souvenir trailer for thirty minutes behind the grandstand starting at 4:30 pm. The BMARA Fan Club/Kids Club will be giving away a bicycle at the event.

The doubleheader weekend starts off for Badger the previous evening Saturday Night May 18 at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway. It will be the first of seven races during the 2019 season, at the famed 59-year old track in Northern Illinois.

“The 84 Lumber Meet the Drivers & Cars Session”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the midget race cars, will take place at the main grandstand outside the entrance gate from 5-6 pm. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Bill Balog 116; 2. Kevin Olson 96; 3. Chase McDermand 90; 4. Jack Routson 81; 5. Zach Boden 72; 6. Brian Peterson63; 7. Jim Fuerst 54; 8. Chase Jones 51; 9. Mike Stroik 51; 10. Pat Hensen 49.