CRSA Invades The Land of Legends To Open 2019 Season

From Toby LaGrange

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (May 16, 2019) – The stars and cars of the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series are set to kick off the 2019 season in a big way Saturday night. The 305 cubic inch winged warriors will invade the historic Land of Legends Raceway for the first of five visits to the big half mile.

In addition to being the opening event of the 14th anniversary season for the CRSA, Saturday night’s opener will be the first leg of the CRSA/Land of Legends Raceway Five Star Series. One year ago eventual overall series champion Jeff Trombley picked up the challenge series opener. Alysha Bay would win the second event with Darryl Ruggles picking up the final three events to clinch the challenge series title over Brandyn Griffin, Thomas Radivoy, Dan Bennett and Trombley.

The 2018 season opened at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown one year ago. Picking up the win Radivoy over Sydney Prince. Trombley would go on to win the overall title, his second straight, over Radivoy, Tyler Jashembowski, Emily VanInwegen and the 2018 CRSA Rookie of the Year Justin Mills.

In addition to the CRSA the DIRTcar Modified, DIRTcar Sportsman and Street Stocks will be on the card along with the Land of Legends Raceway Wall of Fame induction of Milt Johnson. Pit admission is $30 with the Grandstand Admission just $15 for Adults, $13 for Seniors, and 16 under free. Pit gates open at 4 PM, with grandstand gates opening at 5 PM and racing starting at 7 PM.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

