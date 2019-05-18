T.J.’s Takeaways from the ASCS National Program at I-96 Speedway

Hopefully that momentum carries into Saturday so the ASCS weekend at I-96 can become an annual event. Even with Hafertepe dominating the main event the program was highly entertaining. The local teams were competitive enough to give the event a different dynamic than some of the other touring series that have visited the area.

Tomorrow night has the potential to be even better with a 30-lap ASCS finale and the Lane Automotive Michigan Traditional Sprints joining to make an all sprint car double header. Hopefully it’s the start of new Great Lakes tradition.