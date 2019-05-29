CHAD McDANIEL MEMORIAL SHIFTS TO CONCORDIA

By Richie Murray

Concordia, Kansas (May 29, 2019)………The 10th annual “Chad McDaniel Memorial” featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is on the move to the home of the race’s namesake of Concordia, Kansas on Wednesday, July 10, when the series makes its debut on the ¼-mile Concordia High Banks.

For the first nine years, the race had taken place at Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kans., but now the race is back in the hometown of McDaniel, who perished during a 2009 USAC Midget event in Knoxville, Ia.

“I’m so proud to bring this race to Chad’s hometown,” Chad McDaniel Memorial organizer Nathan LaBarge said. “We are looking forward to continuing the tradition of this great race and working with the track during the fair.”

The racing event will be run with the lively backdrop of the Cloud County Fair, which runs from July 9-13 at the Fairgrounds. The race will mark the lone appearance in the state of Kansas for the series in 2019 and the 79th overall.

It’s the midway point of a huge “Mid-America Midget Week,” which brings the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship to the heartland that covers four tracks in four different states for five races in a span of six nights.

Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. kicks off the week on July 9 for “Tuesday Night Thunder.” On Wednesday, July 10, it’s off to the Concordia High Banks in Concordia, Kans. After a night off, the series travels to Nebraska for two-straight nights of the “Midwest Midget Championship” at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb. on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. The finale for the week brings the series to its second appearance at the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Sweet Springs, Mo. on Sunday, July 14.