BACON BACK FOR INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WITH SAUCIER

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (May 31, 2019)………A pair of past “Indiana Midget Week” winners in driver Brady Bacon and car owner Daryl Saucier have teamed up to contest the six-race USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship IMW mini-series June 4-9.

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Bacon has scaled back to a part-time USAC Midget schedule this year but plans to go full-time for the upcoming IMW aboard Saucier’s No. 1ST, which has been victorious twice during IMW, in 2007 with Shane Cottle at Gas City and again in 2010 with Cottle at Bloomington.

Bacon, himself, has also found success in IMW. In fact, IMW was where Bacon earned his first career USAC triumph at the age of 16 in 2006 at Kokomo Speedway. Bacon had a best IMW finish of 6th in last year’s edition at both Lawrenceburg and Kokomo. He’s made a pair of starts this year, finishing 18th in March at the Southern Illinois Center and a 16th at Tri-City Speedway after leading five laps.

In recent years, Bacon has earned finishes of 8th, 6th and 5th in the final IMW standings to go along with a 7th in 2013 and a 4th in 2007. Meanwhile, Saucier-owned cars have earned top-ten points finishes in the IMW standings in 2011 (10th) and 2007 (8th), both with Cottle.

Tuesday at Montpelier, pits open at 2pm (Eastern), front gates open at 3pm and cars hit the track for hot laps at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and UMP Modifieds are also on the event card. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Wednesday at Gas City, pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates open at 5pm and hot laps begin at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and 600cc Non-Wing Micro Sprints will also be racing. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Thursday at Lincoln Park, pits open at 3pm (Eastern) and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and MMSA Mini-Sprint will also be racing. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Friday at Bloomington, pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates at 5pm and hot laps begin at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and MMSA Mini-Sprints will be on hand as well. Adult general admission tickets are $25, students with valid ID are $10, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Saturday at Lawrenceburg, pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates open at 5pm and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Sprint Cars and UMP Modifieds will join the Midgets. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 7-12 are $7. Children 6 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Sunday at Kokomo, pits open at 3pm (Eastern), front gates open at 3pm and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. It’ll be a true doubleheader with Sprint Cars and Midgets on the docket. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece.

Watch each and every “Indiana Midget Week” race live and on-demand at http://www.FloRacing.com/. Listen live on the USAC app. Follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation, plus live timing and scoring on the Race Monitor app.