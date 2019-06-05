All Stars will invade New York for three events in three days

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 5, 2019) – Activating an action-packed month complete with 14 events in 30 days, Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will visit the Empire State during the coming weekend, set to invade three tracks in three days across much of southern New York. Action will kick-off, officially, on Friday night, June 7, with an appearance at the always-exciting Outlaw Speedway in Dundee.

The ‘New’ Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York, will host the traveling All Stars on Saturday, June 8, followed by a stop at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport on Sunday, June 9. All three programs will award a $5,000 top prize.

The All Stars followed a similar path in 2018 with visits to Outlaw, Stateline and Weedsport occurring in consecutive fashion. Although it was Nashville’s Paul McMahan who opened the weekend with a convincing victory at the Outlaw highbanks, it was Lemoore, California’s Carson Macedo who ruled supreme in New York during the early weeks of June, ultimately scoring back-to-back victories at Stateline and Weedsport while in command of the familiar Norman/Gaerte No. 3G.

Although Macedo will not be returning to New York to defend his victories, Paul McMahan will, seeking a second consecutive triumph at Outlaw Speedway. Joining McMahan will be a stout contingent of All Star full-timers including six-time Series champion, Dale Blaney, former USAC National Midget Series champion, Spencer Bayston, $10,000 Virginia Motor Speedway winner, Cory Eliason, former ASCS national traveler, Skylar Gee, former Port Royal Speedway champion, Brock Zearfoss, two-time All Star champion, Greg Wilson, New Oxford-native and former All Star winner, Gerard McIntyre, Western Pennsylvania’s George Hobaugh, Lancaster, Pennsylvania’s Tyler Esh, and defending Series champion, as well as current Series point leader, Aaron Reutzel, who claimed back-to-back victories at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway over Memorial Day weekend.

In addition, many of the region’s finest will follow the All Stars to New York in search of one or more $5,000 paydays including All Star owner, Tony Stewart. Stewart will join the Series during action at Outlaw Speedway on Friday, as well as at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday.

Other regional invaders include Gettysburg, Pennsylvania’s Danny Dietrich, who owns seven main event victories thus far in 2019. Dietrich intends to join the All Star travelers during their invasion of Weedsport Speedway on Sunday.

Fans who are unable to make the trek to New York for the three-day All Star Circuit of Champions invasion can still watch every lap contested, from hot laps to main event, via Speed Shift TV’s online portal: www.speedshifttv.com.

Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York, will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 7. A mandatory All Star Circuit of Champions drivers meeting will be hosted at 5:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6 p.m., sharp. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Outlaw Speedway on the Web at www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.

The ‘New’ Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York, will open pit gates at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. A mandatory All Star Circuit of Champions drivers meeting will be conducted at 5:15 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 6:10 p.m. More news and notes can be found online at www.newstatelinespeedway.com.

Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, will open pit gates at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. A mandatory All Star Circuit of Champions drivers meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Hot laps will follow at 5:45 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Weedsport Speedway live on the Web at www.weedsportspeedway.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 5/26/2019):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 672

2. Paul McMahan – 630

3. Dale Blaney – 616

4. Spencer Bayston – 608

5. Tim Shaffer – 594

6. Cory Eliason – 588

7. Skylar Gee – 578

8. Brock Zearfoss – 568

9. Greg Wilson – 564

10. Gerard McIntyre – 548

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Bubba Raceway Park (1/31/2019): Tim Shaffer

Bubba Raceway Park (2/1/2019): Tim Shaffer (2)

Bubba Raceway Park (2/2/2019): Tony Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/6/2019): Shane Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/7/2019): Brad Sweet

Virginia Motor Speedway (4/11/2019): Cory Eliason

Port Royal Speedway (4/13/2019): Lance Dewease

Attica Raceway Park (5/24/2019): Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway (5/26/2019): Aaron Reutzel (2)

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2019, MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to be the official television home of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast ten high-profile events.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 327 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.