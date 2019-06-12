USAC WEST COAST SPRINTS CLASH AT SANTA MARIA’S “RON OTTO MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 11, 2019… This Saturday, June 15th, the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars will make their second of four appearances at the newly renovated Santa Maria Raceway. Promoted by Nick Duggan, the “Ron Otto Memorial” will also showcase IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, Mini Stocks, and the NMRA TQ Midgets. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHERS & FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

Primarily featuring the NMRA TQ Midgets, the “Ron Otto Memorial” has hosted sprint cars for several years. While some details are missing and different series were brought in, Josh Davis won the Bandit 360 Sprint feature in 2005. From 2006 to 2009, “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman, Mike Spencer, Tyler Brown, and Garrett Hansen won under the USAC/CRA 410 banner. In 2010, T.J. Smith claimed the USAC West Coast main event and the shows in 2011 and 2012 were rained out. James Herrera won the local 360 show in 2015, Ryan Bernal topped 2017, and Austin Liggett was victorious in last year’s memorial. A win list for the “Ron Otto Memorial” is at the bottom of this release.

To date, Santa Maria Raceway has held thirty-eight West Coast Sprint Car events and Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with six victories. On August 12, 2017, Max Adams lowered the series track record to 13.384, just above the all-time 360 record of 13.354 by “Showtime” Danny Sheridan on September 11, 2004. Austin Liggett claimed the April 28th main event and the Santa Maria series win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the ninth point race, there have been six different winners. Defending series champion Austin Liggett and Tristan Guardino have two victories, while Brody Roa, Jake Swanson, Chase Johnson, and Troy Rutherford have one win on the season. Rain washed out the May 18th show at Petaluma.

Returning to Santa Maria, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) has a stout 125-point lead over the competition. Driving the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino won last Friday’s nonstop “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” at Tulare. At press time, the point leader has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 60 feature laps led. Tristan ranks ninth on the series win list and will be looking to add the “Otto Memorial” to his resume.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons finished eighth at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and five top-10 finishes to his credit. This Saturday, Ryan will have his sights on his third USAC West Coast triumph.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, CA) sits third in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing the family owned #88 Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw placed tenth in last Friday’s “Faria Memorial.” At press time, the versatile driver has one heat race victory and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. Koen will be looking for his first career USAC win at Santa Maria Raceway.

After running a close second to Guardino at Tulare, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) has climbed to fourth in the championship point chase. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Maxim, the defending champion has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 41 feature laps led on the season. Austin ranks sixth in feature wins and will have his sights on another “Otto Memorial” victory.

“Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. (Tipton, CA) has risen to fifth in the West Coast point chase. Piloting his #17V Buster & Ziggy Enterprises / DeBoer & Sons Trucking Spike, Faria scored a fourth place finish at Tulare. To date, the two-time champion has two heat race victories and three top-10 finishes on the year. “Hollywood” is tied with Bud Kaeding for third in series victories and will be looking to add his name to the winner’s list of the “Ron Otto Memorial.”

Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Slater Helt (Harrisonville, MO) and J.J. Ringo (Morgan Hill, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Austin Ervine, Jake Swanson, Michael Faccinto, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, Steve Hix, Troy Rutherford, T.J. Smith, Cody Majors, Tanner Boul, Brandon Wiley, D.J. Johnson, Ryan Stolz, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett.

“RON OTTO MEMORIAL” SPRINT CAR WINNERS: 2005-Josh Davis, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Mike Spencer, 2008-Tyler Brown, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-T.J. Smith, 2011-RAIN, 2012-RAIN, 2013-NO RACE, 2014-NO RACE, 2015-James Herrera, 2016-NO RACE, 2017-Ryan Bernal, 2018-Austin Liggett.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Tristan Guardino, 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Brody Roa, 1- Troy Rutherford, 1-Jake Swanson.

SANTA MARIA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 6-Ryan Bernal, 5-Richard Vander Weerd, 3-Peter Murphy, 3-Danny Sheridan, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Danny Faria Jr., 2-Tristan Guardino, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-Austin Liggett, 2-T.J. Smith, 1-Max Adams, 1-Greg Alexander, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Craig Stidham, 1-Ryan Timmons.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino-515, 2. Ryan Timmons-390, 3. Koen Shaw-370, 4. Austin Liggett-308, 5. Danny Faria Jr.-294, 6. Hannah Mayhew (R)-273, 7. Austin Ervine-250, 8. Slater Helt (R)-241, 9. Jake Swanson-238, 10. Michael Faccinto-231, 11. Ricky Kirkbride-225, 12. Steve Hix-221, –. Troy Rutherford-221, 14. T.J. Smith-216, 15. Ryan Bernal-206, 16. Cody Majors-203, 17. J.J. Ringo (R)-197, 18. Kyle Edwards-178, 19. Tanner Boul-166, 20. Brody Roa-154.