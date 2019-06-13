Star Studded Lineup Expected for ISMA’s Opener at Delaware this Saturday, June 15

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 12, 2019) – A talented cast of drivers is anticipated for the official kickoff to the International Supermodified Association’s 44th season of operation this Saturday, June 15 at Delaware Speedway in Ontario.

At least ten former ISMA feature winners are expected in the field for the 75-lap main including defending series champ and 2018 Harvey Lennox Memorial winner Kyle Edwards, and former Delaware victors Mike Ordway Jr, Mark Sammut, Mike Lichty, Dave McKnight, and Ben Seitz.

Tim Jedrzejek, another former winner at Delaware, will be in attendance piloting the Howie Lane No. 97. Jedrzejek and Russ Wood Sr. will split driving duties for Lane this season, with ‘Timmy J’ in the car for all of ISMA’s events from Oswego Speedway east.

New Yorker Michael Muldoon, who has spent the first two weeks of his season at Oswego, will join ISMA this weekend in the family owned No. 15. Muldoon picked up the first ISMA win of his career just two seasons ago at Lee Speedway in New Hampshire.

Another New York entry, Supermodified rookie Nick Cappelli, plans to join the lineup as well with his No. 86. The car is a former Steve Stout machine. Cappelli participated in his first ISMA event last season at the Lancaster National Speedway.

The support from Ohio and the Midwest will also be strong north of the border as MSS regulars Larry Lehnert, AJ Leseicki, Mike McVetta, Rich Reid, and Trent Stephens have confirmed plans to join the field for Saturday’s lid lifter.

This weekend’s Harvey Lennox Memorial will be the first of three events part of ISMA’s Tammy Ten Bonus Point Fund made possible by Corr-Pak and Arctic Equipment Manufacturing, which have combined to post an additional $7,000 to the top five in points from Canadian shows.

Delaware Speedway pit gates will swing open at 3:00pm, grandstands gates open at 4:00pm, and racing will begin at 6pm this Saturday night. The OSCAAR Mods and Delaware Late Models are also part of the program. Tickets are available online at DelawareSpeedway.com.

About the International Supermodified Association: ISMA was founded in 1974 by multi-time Oswego Speedway champions Jim Shampine and Nolan Swift to ensure the future and longevity of Supermodified racing. Powered by their earth shaking 900 horsepower engines, the winged Supermodified is one of the fastest short track race cars in the world capable of reaching speeds up to 160mph. Through 45 seasons of operation, ISMA continues to be one of the most popular, well recognized touring series in short track racing. The organization has ten events scheduled at eight different facilities this season that include stops in New York, New Hampshire, Ohio, Connecticut, and Ontario.