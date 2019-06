Feature Winners: June 11-16, 2019

Updated 06/17/2019 at 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday June 11, 2019

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Thunder on the Hill / Jesse Hockett Classic – Brady Bacon

Wednesday June 12, 2019

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Eastern Storm – Jason McDougal

Thursday June 13, 2019

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals – Jake Bubak

Eldon Raceway – Eldon, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Dominic Scelzi

Fayette County Speedway – Brownstown, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Illinois SPEED Week – Logan Seavey

Friday June 14, 2019

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Mick D’Agostino

Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – Jonathan Preston

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Kyle Larson

Brown County Speedway – Aberdeen, SD – USA – ASCS National Tour – Scott Bogucki

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Dale Schweikart

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – Tanner Holmes

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals – Jake Bubak

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kelly Miller

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Sprints on Dirt – Chad Blonde

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Chett Gehrke

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – ASCS Lone Star Region – Jeb Sessums

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Zach Chappell

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Phil Gressman

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Illinois SPEED Week – Logan Seavey

Kalamazoo Speedway – Kalamazoo, MI – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Non-Wing Race – Aaron Pierce

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Mike Mayberry

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Big Guns Bash – Brian Brown

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Carl Bowser

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Run for the Rabbit – Jared Horstman

Murray County Speedway – Slayton, IL – USA – Sprint Series of Minnesota – Shane Fick

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Justin Sanders

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Cory Turner

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Matt Farnham

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Travis Berryhill

Raceway 7 – Conneaut, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Chad Ruhlman

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Justin Jacobsma

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Jade Hastings

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association – Mark Smith

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Zach Pringle

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – David Tarter Memorial – Kyle Hirst

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Joey Biasi

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region – Miles Paulus

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Mike Houseman

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi 305 Winged Sprint Cars – Kyle McCutcheon

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Sprints – Wesley Smith

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association – Strawberry Cup – Jeff Montgomery

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – WILROC – Billy Foster Memorial – Mike Haslam

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Brady Bacon

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Freddie Rahmer

Saturday June 15, 2019

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Will Eggimann

281 Speedway – Stephenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour – Keith Martin

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series – Joshua Shipley

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series – Will Hull

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Frontier Region – Scott Bogucki

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Cory Turner

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Kyle Miller

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Kyle Clark

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kyle Clark

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals – Jake Bubak

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Chad Koch

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Justin Barger

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sean MacDonell

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jay Cole

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series / Virginia Sprint Series – Jerald Harris

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series / Sprint Car Challenge Tour – D.J. Netto

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Clint Garner

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws – Big Guns Bash – Brad Sweet

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Troy Wagaman

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Steve Owings

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny Dietrich

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kalib Henry

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Jeff Macedo

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Kate Jackson

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Preston Henderson

Nevada Speedway – Nevada, MO – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Zach Chappell

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Duane Nixon

North Central Speedway – Brainerd, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Joseph Kouba

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – John Burke

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – Anthony Losurdo

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Dave Shullick Jr.

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Colin Smith

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Steve Whary

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Will Gerrits

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Eastern Storm – Tyler Courtney

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lucas Wolfe

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association – Greg Hodnett Memorial – Dale Howard

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett Memorial – Mark Smith

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series – Ron Otto Memorial – Tristin Guardino

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Joe Whitcomb Memorial – Jason Shultz

Silver Bullet Speedway – Ownedale, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints – Jay Steinebach

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Sportsman Sprint Shootout – Chase Goetz

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – NEMA Lites – NEMA Lite 50 – P.J. Stergois

Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – ASCS Gulf South Region – Eric Baldaccini

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi 305 Winged Sprint Cars – Lorne Wofford

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association – Strawberry Cup – Jeff Montgomery

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – WILROC – Strawberry Cup – Rhett Smith

Willamette Speedway – Lebanon, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – Shane Forte

Willamette Speedway – Lebanon, OR – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Scotty Thiel

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Brian Kristan

Sunday June 16, 2019

Muskigum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Dale Blaney

Stuart Raceway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bob Dvorak