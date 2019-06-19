T.J.’s Takeaways: Kudos to Wayne County for Taking a Chance

Give credit to Wayne County promoters Jason and Kristin Flory taking on a task that 99% of the promoters I know wouldn’t even consider. The perfect storm of a rainy season to date, a captive audience in town for a week of racing in sprint car crazed Ohio, and social media made this as attractive as an option as any to attempt a last-minute venue change.

Even with the captive audience if you think of the track prep, getting the facility ready, getting staff in to run everything, and all of the other things tracks spend months planning and trying to do it at the last moment and to do it as well as Wayne County did on Wednesday was phenomenal. Having the track as good as it was with the amount of water standing in the infield from what has been one of the wettest summers on record added another degree of difficulty.

Polling several people on site I trust with enough experience to give me an honest assessment of the crowd and all of them rated the turnout maybe not as large as a typical All Star or Speedweek crowd, but still decent sized.

When it comes time to vote for promoter of the year at the end of the season in the National Sprint Car Poll awards the Floras deserve to at least make the final ballot. To take that kind of risk, essentially doing something I’ve never seen anyone try before, should be rewarded in some way. Hopefully it’s with a huge turnout of fans and nice weather for the Speedweek finale on Saturday.