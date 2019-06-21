ASCS Regional Weekend on Tap for Bellm after Nabbing First Win of the Season

By Lonnie Wheatley

NIXA, Mo. (June 21, 2019) – Kyle Bellm raced to victory lane in his most recent outing on Sunday, June 9, at California, Missouri’s Double X Speedway.

After a pair of rainouts last weekend, Bellm and the Greenworks Nursery/Landscapes Awarded No. 14k Sprint Car team look to keep up those winning ways with a pair of ASCS Mid-South Region events in Arkansas this weekend.

Action fires off at Poplar Bluff Speedway on Friday night before moving on to Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway on Saturday night.

“I really like both of those tracks, they’re both places that we usually do pretty well at,” Bellm commented. “We have been second and fourth the last couple of times at Poplar Bluff and I really look forward to getting back to I-30 Speedway, I always enjoy racing there.”

Battling rain throughout the season thus far, Bellm is anxious to get back to racing after a win the last time out at Double X Speedway. It followed a seventh-place run at Lake Ozark Speedway the night prior.

“We had been close there the last two time with second-place finishes, we finally put it all together and had a really good car,” Bellm said of the Double X score.

Bellm has two more shots at victory lane in Arkansas this weekend.

The Kyle Bellm Racing efforts are made possible with support from marketing partners including Greenworks Nursery, Landscapes Awarded, Christian County Collision Repair, Bybee Lawn Care, PPG Automotive Finishes, Colorvision, Schure Built Suspensions, Schaeffers Racing Oil and Park West Retirement Living.

Quick Stats: 13 Races, 1 win, 3 top-fives, 6 top-tens.

Up Next: ASCS Mid-South Region Sprint Cars at Poplar Bluff (AR) Speedway on Friday and Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway on Saturday.

Keep Track: Keep track of Kyle Bellm’s on-track action including schedule and results at http://www.kylebellm.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KyleBellmRacing?fref=ts or on Twitter at @kylebellmracing.

