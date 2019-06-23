Photo Gallery: 2019 Old Timers Weekend at Winchester Speedway Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery #07 Jacob Wilson and #26 Aaron Pierce. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle O’Gara. (Bill Miller photo) Tom Geren. (Bill Miller photo) Tony Main. (Bill Miller photo) Jacob Wilson. (Bill Miller photo) Caleb Armstrong. (Bill Miller photo) Aaron Pierce. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Roahrig. (Bill Miller photo) Brian Vaughn. (Bill Miller photo) Christian Koehler. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Joe Liguori. (Bill Miller photo) Bobby Santos III. (Bill Miller photo) Doug Dietsch. (Bill Miller photo) Ronnie Gardner. (Bill Miller photo) Johnny Petrozelle. (Bill MIller photo) #95 Shane Cottle and #1 Christian Koehler. (Bill Miler photo) #07 Jacob Wilson and #26 Aaron Pierce. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Randolph. (Bill Miller photo) #56 Tyler Roahrig and # 74 Tony Main. (Bill Miller photo) Vintage car during Old Timers Weekend. (Bill Miller photo) Vintage car during Old Timers Weekend. (Bill Miller photo) Vintage car during Old Timers Weekend. (Bill Miller photo) Vintage car during Old Timers Weekend. (Bill Miller photo) Vintage car during Old Timers Weekend. (Bill Miller photo) #22A Bobby Santos III and #56 Tyler Roahrig. (Bill Miller photo) #26 Aaron Pierce and #95 Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Caleb Armstrong won the 40 lap Auto Value Super Sprint feature event at the Winchester Speedway on Sunday June 23, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) Caleb Armstrong. (Bill Miller photo) Caleb Armstrong celebrates in Victory Lane at the Winchester Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Caleb Armstrong in Victory Lane after winning the 40 lap Auto Value Super Sprint feature event. (Bill Miller photo) Bobby Santos III 3rd (L), Caleb Armstrong 1st (C) and Jacob Wilson 2nd (R). (Bill Miller photo) Caleb Armstrong in Victory Lane with track owner Charlie Shaw. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Armstrong Blasts to Victory at Winchester Pierce Edges Roahrig to Win at Kalamazoo Roahrig wins AVSS feature at Baer Field Pierce wins at Kalamazoo Gillenwater wins AVSS feature at Toledo Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Sprint Car SeriesAVSSPhoto GalleryWinchester Speedway