POWRi NATIONAL MIDGETS SET FOR SUNDAY SHOWDOWN AT LINCOLN

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (June 25, 2019) – For the first time in over two years, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is set to race at Lincoln Speedway with a Sunday, June 30 showing at the Lincoln, Ill. quarter-mile. Making the 17th appearance in league history, the National Midgets will star alongside the DIRTcar Late Models and Modifieds of The Hell Tour.

Leading into the solo show on Sunday, attention remains on the dominance of current points leader, Logan Seavey, who is also the most recent winner at Lincoln Speedway with an Illinois SPEED Week triumph from June 4, 2017. The 2017 POWRi National Midget champion, Seavey has opened this year with six victories in the first nine races, including the last three straight races.

In 16 previous POWRi National Midget appearances at Lincoln, a group of ten elite competitors have found victory lane. The late Bryan Clauson of Noblesville, Ind. (Aug. ’11, Aug. ’12, Aug. ’14) and Tanner Thorson of Minden, Nev. (June ’14, Oct. ’15, June ’16) lead the way with three wins apiece. Danny Stratton (April ’06, June ’12) and Zach Daum (Aug. ’15, Aug. ’16) both hold two Lincoln scores to their names. Mike Hess (April ’07, Michael Pickens (June ’13), Rico Abreu (Aug. ’16), Chett Gehrke (July ’14), Christopher Bell (Oct. ’14) and Seavey (June ’17), have all struck once.

Trailing Seavey in the point standings is reigning POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League champion, Tucker Klaasmeyer of Paola, Kansas (-380). A winner of six events in his championship campaign a year ago, Klaasmeyer enters Lincoln in pursuit of his first win of 2019 aboard the Keith Kunz Motorsports, Link-Belt Excavators, Bullet/Toyota No. 27.

Jesse Colwell of Red Bluff, Calif. sits third in points (-490) and is the leading Rookie of the Year contender in his Keith Kunz Motorsports, KKM Classic, Bullet/Toyota No. 71. Jake Neuman of New Berlin, Ill. (-540) has been strong early on and has his Jim Neuman Racing, Brandt, BOSS/SR-11 No. 3N slotted fourth in points. Rounding out the top five momentarily is three-time POWRi National Midget champ, Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill. (-540) in the Daum Motorsports, Bullet/Toyota No. 5D.

Running alongside the iconic “Hell Tour,” fans will witness a bill featuring three headliners with the POWRi National Midgets, DIRTcar Late Models, and DIRTcar Modifieds. For those unable to attend, www.dirtvision.com will have a live pay-per-view broadcast of the event available for purchase. www.speedshifttv.com will have highlights and on-demand coverage of the POWRi portion up as well.

On Sunday at Lincoln, the pits are slated to open at 3:00 PM with the grandstand gates opening at 4:00 PM followed by hot laps at 6:00 PM and racing at 7:00 PM. General admission is $30 and children 11 & under are $5.