All Stars reschedule Atomic Speedway/Ohio Sprint Speedweek event

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 15, 2019) – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Atomic Speedway officials have rescheduled the canceled June 21 Ohio Sprint Speedweek show for Thursday, September 12.

The $5,000-to-win program will be the opening act of what is now a triple-header weekend for the All Star Circuit of Champions at Atomic Speedway. Friday’s program will award a $5,054 top prize, with the Dean Knittel Memorial finale on Saturday, September 14, paying a $12,554 top prize.

Hot laps will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday and the sprint cars will be the only class on the card. All tickets and wristbands from the canceled June 21 event will be honored for Thursday night-only. New admission tickets can be purchased the night of the event for $22 (G.A), $20 (Senior/Veterans) or $35 (pits).

For those seeking additional information please visit www.atomicspeedway.net.

