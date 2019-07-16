Brian Brown Wins Make-Up Feature at Knoxville After Scoring Podium in Opener

Inside Line Promotions – KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 15, 2019) – Brian Brown produced a pair of podium finishes last Saturday at Knoxville Raceway, which hosted a complete show along with the make-up feature from a previously rained out event.

Brown’s victory in the nightcap was his 49th career in the 410ci winged sprint car division at the track. He’s now only one victory away from tying Sammy Swindell for fifth on the career wins list.

July 13 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 4 (6); Feature: 2 (8).

“It was another solid night,” Brown said. “It was a brand new car we hadn’t taken there before. Hats off to Maxim for building cars that are identical and feel the same to me when I get to Knoxville and to Chad for putting them together the same time every time. You can’t hit the ground running and set quick time if Maxim and Chad don’t do their job well.

“In the heat we tried some things to make it better and weren’t, but we know what we did wrong. In the feature we got to fourth pretty quick and then got to second. We ran Kerry (Madsen) down and there were two or three times when I thought I’d pounce. Whenever he’d make a mistake I did, too. I needed to do a better job a couple of times to capitalize.”

July 13 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Make-Up Feature: 1 (2).

“It was exactly what we hoped for,” Brown said. “We got out there and set a good pace. I went as hard as I felt like I needed to for the first little bit. You can’t just run the tires off these cars. We set a good pace. Late in the race there were lapped cars two or three wide and banging wheels and bouncing off the cushion. I didn’t want to get caught up in anything. I slowed my pace down quite a bit and still was able to win. Overall it was a very good night. Chad, Nate and my dad don’t get enough credit, especially on those 95-degree nights. They did a great job.”

UP NEXT – Wednesday through Saturday at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, for the Kings Royal with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

“It’s a bigger race for the winner,” Brown said. “The mentality of winner takes all comes into play. You can’t even think about Saturday before you think about Wednesday. We’ve been good at times and not so good at times. Hopefully the things we’ve learned the last year since we’ve been there can be put to use and we can have three good nights before Saturday.”

SEASON STATS –

30 races, 5 wins, 10 top fives, 16 top 10s, 18 top 15s, 22 top 20s

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune-500 company (NASDAQ CASY) operating 2,000 convenience stores in 15 states throughout the Midwest. Casey’s strives to consistently deliver quality gasoline, freshly-prepared foods, clean environments and friendly service at every retail location. Casey’s is currently the fourth largest convenience store chain, and the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.Caseys.com.

About FVP –

Built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service, FVP is the confident solution for all of your OEM needs. FVP products are engineered to provide customers with OE quality products that are equal or superior in performance to the major national brands at a competitive price. FVP is proud to carry a full line of high quality oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters, powerful batteries for multiple applications including cars, trucks, SUV’s, commercial, boats and other specialty vehicles as well as automotive chemicals and oil, antifreeze, DEF, hub assemblies, radiators and condensers. To learn more about FVP or to find out where you can have FVP products installed in your vehicle, visit http://www.FVPparts.com! FVP … Verified. Proven.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – FSR Racing Products

FSR Racing Products has been supplying high performance all aluminum radiators to the racing community for many years. For more information, visit http://www.FSRproducts.com.

“Gary Bell and his family have been a long-time partner of our race team,” Brown said. “We use a lot of their products. They have an engine heater that gets our engine warm before the races. One of the most important parts of the race car is the radiator. If you can’t keep it cool you’re not going to finish. FSR Racing Products builds quality parts we’re pleased to use.”

