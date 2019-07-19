The DCRP Championship Hunt Continues on Saturday!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 19, 2019) – Going into the stretch drive, another critical round of championship chase action unfolds atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval in southwest Kansas on Saturday night.

With only three nights of points racing action remaining after Saturday’s tilt that fires off 7:30 p.m., Luke Cranston, William Nusser, Jeff Kaup, Angel Munoz and Reagan Sellard lead their respective classes into the night.

It will be the first of two consecutive days at the state-of-the-art facility with Round Five of Micro Sprint and Kart competition atop the new 1/7-mile clay oval set for Sunday.

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars:

The Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars return to action after an idle week with Luke Cranston holding a 73-point lead over defending champ Steven Richardson in his quest for another track title. Aside from Jake Bubak’s three-night sweep of the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals last month, Cranston is the only drier to post multiple wins thus far in 2019.

Feature Winners: Jake Bubak 3, Luke Cranston 2, Brian Herbert 1, Jeremy Huish 1, Steven Richardson 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Luke Cranston 1,114, 2. Steven Richardson 1,041, 3. Jeremy Huish 1,018, 4. Brian Herbert 971, 5. Kyler Johnson 930, 6. Tyler Knight 926, 7. Jordan Knight 914, 8. Koby Walters 866, 9. Ross Essenburg 845, 10. Ray Seemann 829.

IMCA Modifieds:

Clay Sellard takes a two-race winning streak into Saturday’s tilt, but it is Larned’s William Nusser entering the evening with a miniscule 12-point lead over Trent Gray in the title chase.

Feature Winners: Clay Money 2, Clay Sellard 2, Tom Beavers 1, Brendon Gemmill 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. William Nusser 778, 2. Trent Gray 766, 3. Clay Sellard 727, 4. Jesse Smith 626, 5. Ryan Keller 623, 6. Ryan Heger 622, 7. Kevin Gray 598, 8. Derrick Dechant 578, 9. Jake Schroeder 562, 10. Tom Beavers 526.

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Back-to-back rough nights for reigning track champion Jeff Kaup has seen his points lead whittled down to just eight points over Brian May with Bart Baker in striking distance as well at just 19 points off the lead pace. Alex Wiens nabbed his first DCRP win last week to break into the top five.

Feature Winners: Dakota Sproul 3, Travis Burger 1, Jeff Kaup 1, Mike Lunow 1, Alex Wiens 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Jeff Kaup 967, 2. Brian May 959, 3. Bart Baker 948, 4. Mike Lunow 927, 5. Alex Wiens 634, 6. Mike Appel 629, 7. Kyle Wiens 626, 8. Dakota Sproul 588, 9. Kent Lampe 496, 10. Ryan Kirchoff 482.

IMCA Stock Cars:

A three-race winning streak for Angel Munoz was snapped by an early DNF last week with Mike Petersilie capitalizing to take his first DCRP win of the year. Munoz is still in command of the title chase with a 53-point lead over Chris Oliver.

Feature Winners: Angel Munoz 5, Mike Petersilie 1, Kyle Pfeifer 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Angel Munoz 1,011, 2. Chris Oliver 952, 3. Donald Kaup 899, 4. Marlin Hogie 849, 5. Ondre Rexford 781, 6. Gerald Walker 742, 7. Tyler Walker 741, 8. Josh Siebert 686, 9. Troy Burkhart 660, 10. Mike Petersilie 571.

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Two-time and reigning track champ Reagan Sellard keeps on rolling with his third win in the last four outings last Saturday night to extend his points lead to 114 points over Brian Thomas with Skeets Salazar just four more points back in the battle for second.

Feature Winners: Tathan Burkhart 3, Reagan Sellard 3, Duane Wahrman 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Reagan Sellard 992, 2. Brian Thomas 878, 3. Skeets Salazar 874, 4. Sheri Berger 809, 5. Brett Copeland 758, 6. Tom Reed 751, 7. Tathan Burkhart 718, 8. Matt O’Hair 687, 9. Dion Priddy 678, 10. Duane Wahrman 663.

Admission for Saturday’s card is just $12 for adults with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Also, those presenting ticket stubs from the Saturday night, July, 13 event, will be admitted for just $5.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.