Patriots Prepare For Another Big Paying Weekend at Outlaw Speedway

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) For the second consecutive year, Outlaw Speedway owner Tyler Siri will hold the Outlaw Summer Nationals for A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour. The event will pay $4,000 to win which will draw some of the best 360 teams in the Northeast.

Last season, it was Danny Varin getting by Chuck Hebing late in the race to take home the victory over the Cobra while Jordan Thomas finished third.

This is a challenge event with the Empire Super Sprints but the race will be run under the PST management staff.

So far this season, Davie Franek has been the man to beat with four tour wins at Ransomville, Land of Legends and Woodhull twice. Joe Trenca has been quick and consistent all season, especially at Outlaw Speedway in years past. Jordan Thomas and Jared Zimbardi are continuing to build momentum for this mid-summer shoot out as well.

This will be the 49th occasion the Patriots will visit the Outlaw Speedway which is more than other facility the tour visits.

The event is also presented PST Title Sponsor, A-Verdi Storage Containers which is entering its 12th season as a proud marketing partner with organization. A-Verdi Storage Containers is headquartered in Savannah, NY and is under the operation of Joe and Patty Verdi servicing every corner of New York State with their high-quality storage solutions. They are an onsite storage provider, handling commercial, residential and industrial customers for the past 30 years. You can visit www.averdi.com for more information.

The following weekend on August 2, the Patriots will return to Outlaw for a $2,000 to win affair which will also be our 50th time in tour history visiting the Yates County facility.

Please be sure to visit www.patriotsprinttour.com for further information and by visiting our social media platforms on facebook, twitter and Instagram.