Time Running Out to Win Brand New 2019 Corvette ZO6 Through the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 24, 2019 – The latest sweepstakes benefiting the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum could land you a brand new 2019 Torch Red Chevrolet Corvette ZO6, but time is running out! The sweepstakes can be accessed at www.WinAZO6Corvette.com. The car will be given away by drawing on Saturday night of the 59th Annual Knoxville Nationals, August 10! You have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 to purchase your chance at this last production front-engine Corvette!

The 2019 Corvette ZO6 is equipped with: a LT4 6.2L supercharged V8, a seven-speed manual transmission with active rev matching, ZO6 pearl nickel painted aluminum wheels, heads-up color display on the dash, and more options than there’s room to list! It also comes with an adrenaline red interior and can be viewed at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa inside the museum until the drawing on Saturday, August 10, during the 59th Annual Knoxville Nationals.

Says museum executive director Bob Baker, “We are thrilled to offer this sweepstakes! One of our supporters will walk away with a brand new 2019 Torch Red Corvette ZO6! We are always looking for new ways to support the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, and we’re hoping that this is a big hit both for us and for our supporters. On Saturday night of the Knoxville Nationals, someone will be awarded with a brand new Corvette! To get an up close look at the car, just stop by the museum as it is now being displayed in our window!”

The winner need not be present to win. All proceeds will benefit the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com!

