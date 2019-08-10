AJ Flick Scores Biggest Win Of Career, At Port Royal Dream Race

Apollo, Pa- After a thrilling battle with Jared Esh, Apollo’s AJ Flick scored the biggest win of his young sprint car racing career at Port Royal Speedway on August 3 when he claimed the prestigious Living Legends Dream Race against the Pennsylvania Posse sprint car stars.

Flick’s momentous victory came aboard the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Fence Maintenance Service, Ferguson Heating & Air Conditioning, Chernega Construction, Flick Family No. 2 sprint car.

The likeable Flick pocketed a combined total of $12,000 for the lucrative payday aboard his family-owned No. 2, based out of Apollo.

It was Flick and the team’s biggest win ever, both financially and in stature and it comes in the middle of a career-year for the pilot.

Aside from taking the 30-lap $10,000 Dream feature victory in style, Flick also triumphed earlier in the night when he copped one of the twin 16-lap semi mains, taking $2,000 for that romp.

Flick previously earned his first career Port Royal victory at the annual Juniata County Fair Opener in 2018.

At 26-years old, Flick is currently poised to record his fourth career Lernerville Speedway sprint car track title when action for the year wraps up at the end of August at the Sarver facility.

Previous track titles came in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The August 3 Port Royal Dream Race win was the fourth overall of Flick’s season having also scored two at Lernerville Speedway and another at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio.

The Flyin’ Flick’s career sprint car win total now stands at 21 as he looks for more during the rest of his 2019 sprint car tour.

The AJ Flick No. 2 sprint car team wants to thank all of its sponsors for their support.

The success could not happen without the Flick sponsorship fold of:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group; Fence Maintenance Service, Mars; Ferguson Heating and Air Conditioning, New Kensington; Chernega Construction LLC., New Kensington; Rising Six Cross Fit, Plum; Brammell Excavating, Harrison City; Dr. Neff Eye Care Center, Freeport and Leechburg; Jd Byrider, Monroeville; Johnny Carpet, Freeport and Vandergrift; Sevic Landscape and Supply, New Kensington; Townsend Gas & Oil, Homer City; Stanford’s Glass Service, Apollo; My Place Bar & Grill, Bell, Weld Racing Products, Smith Titanium, King Racing Products, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Vapor Trail Clothing, Slade Shock Technology, Kinser Air Filters, , Rheem, Showtime Designs, Steel City Indoor Karting, Fluid Film, DMI, TBM Brakes, Penske Shocks and Indy Race Parts.

Learn more about Flyin’ AJ Flick at his official website www.ajflickracing.com and by following the Apollo Ace on twitter @CompleteChaos2