Morgan Turpen battles to 3rd 2019 USCS win at Hattiesburg in Friday

By Pete Walton

Hattiesburg, MS – August 9, 2019 – Morgan Turpen raced her way into the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane on Friday night at Hattiesburg Speedway in the 30-lap USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters USCS Mississippi State Championship main event.

Terry Gray followed his team-mate across the finish line in the runner-up spot. Dustin Gates finished in the K&N Filters Podium Award 3rd place followed by young gun Joey Schmidt in fourth place and Ronny Howard rounded out the top five.

2018 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jake Knight was sixth followed by the current USCS Rookie points leader, Shelby Brown in seventh place. 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham was eighth with 2017 USCS Mid-South region top Rookie, Chase Howard ninth and Tony Agin rounded out the top ten

Jake Knight won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Morgan Turpen won the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat. The Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger was the #44 Ronny Howard who advanced 6 positions in the A-Main.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Fikters Winged Sprint Cars at Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday, August 9, 2019 results

BMRS Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 10m-Morgan Turpen[1] ; 2. 07-Johnny Bridges[2] ; 3. 10-Terry Gray[4] ; 4. 17b-Shelby Brown[3] ; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[5] ; 6. 83-Blake Carrier[7] ; 7. 77-Michael Santangelo[6]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 93-Jake Knight[1] ; 2. 4-Carson Short[4] ; 3. 6-Dustin Gates[3] ; 4. 1s-Joey Schmidt[2] ; 5. 13-Chase Howard[6] ; 6. 44-Ronny Howard[7] ; 7. 38-Tony Agin[5]

NO DASH

FireAde 2000 A-Main – (30 Laps)

1. 10m-Morgan Turpen[2] ;

2. 10-Terry Gray[5] ;

3. 6-Dustin Gates[6] ;

4. 1s-Joey Schmidt[9] ;

5. 44-Ronny Howard[11] ;

6. 93-Jake Knight[3] ;

7. 17b-Shelby Brown[7] ;

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[10] ;

9. 13-Chase Howard[8] ;

10. 38-Tony Agin[13] ;

11. 07-Johnny Bridges[1] ;

12. 4-Carson Short[4] ;

13. 83-Blake Carrier[14] ;

14. 77-Michael Santangelo[12]