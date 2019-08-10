Trombley Takes CRSA Gold @ Albany-Saratoga

By Toby Lagrange

Malta, NY (8/9/19) – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returned to the Capital District Friday night for the ninth round of the season. The track would be the Albany-Saratoga Speedway and when the final checkered flag waved, a familiar face to the large crowd would meet series announcer Toby LaGrange in victory lane – Jeff Trombley.

The win was the third of the season for the former track Modified regular. It also strengthened his points lead with five events remaining. The event was also the fourth event of the Kennedy’s of Troy Northway 90 Challenge Mini-Series.

Darryl Ruggles and Johnny Kolosek led the field to the green with Ruggles taking the early lead. Ruggles night would end on lap one when he broke exiting turn two, coming to a stop on the high side of the backstretch. With Ruggles headed pit side Dalton Herrick would take over the top spot. Herrick would hold the lead until giving way to Trombley later in the event.

In the end Trombley would hold off a hard charging Brandyn Griffin for the win. Griffin would settle for second with Mike Kiser third, Alysha Bay fourth and a very hard charging Justin Mills fifth. Heat races for the 20 car field were won by Ruggles, Josh Flint and Kiser.

The Magsarus Ignitions Electrifying Move of the Race Award went to Trombley while the Powder Tech Powder Coating Hard Charger Award and the Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race Award went to Mills (15th to 5th). The Prestige Pool and Spa Final Finisher Award went to Mark Connoly while Ruggles won the Midstate Basement Authorities First Car Out Award.

The 2019 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series is back in action on Saturday August 17th at the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, New York.

Round #9 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway (Kennedy’s of Troy Northway 90 Mini-Series) – A-Main Finish (25 Laps) – Jeff Trombley, Brandyn Griffin, Mike Kiser, Alysha Bay, Justin Mills, Jerry Sehn, Dalton Herrick, Dana Wagner, Emily VanInwegen, Johnny Kolosek, Josh Flint, John Scarborough, Sydney Prince, Mike VanPelt, Mark Taylor, Link Pettit, Mark Connoly, Jesse Pruchnik, Darryl Ruggles, Matt Priscott