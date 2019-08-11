AUSTIN LIGGETT ADDS STANFIELD MEMORIAL TO WIN LIST

By Lance Jennings

SANTA MARIA, CA – AUGUST 10, 2019… Powering past Tristan Guardino on the seventh lap, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) led the rest of the way to earn the “33rd Annual Bud Stanfield Memorial” win at Santa Maria Raceway. Racing the family owned #83 Excel Environmental / Liggett Trucking Maxim, the defending champion scored his third USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory of the year over Guardino, Ryan Timmons, T.J. Smith, and Kaleb Montgomery.

J.J. Ringo earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a sixth place run from thirteenth. Matt Day scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Earlier in the program, defending USAC Western States Midget Champion Michael Faccinto posted his second career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 14.092 over the 19-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Ringo (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Smith (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Liggett (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

On Saturday, August 24th, the USAC West Coast and VRA Sprint Cars will clash at Ventura Raceway for the “ARP Battle at the Beach Race #3.”

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 10, 2019 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California – “33rd Annual Bud Stanfield Memorial”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Michael Faccinto, 8, Richardson-14.092; 2. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-14.171; 3. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-14.179; 4. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-14.213; 5. T.J. Smith, 8M, May-14.229; 6. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-14.325; 7. Slater Helt, 81M, Watt-14.368; 8. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-14.372; 9. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-14.499; 10. Kaleb Montgomery, 3, Montgomery-14.521; 11. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-14.549; 12. Tyler Most, 3T, Most-14.714; 13. J.J. Ringo, 2, Keller-14.805; 14. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-14.814; 15. Ryan Stolz, 72, Ford-14.914; 16. Gage Rucker, 21K, Kruseman-15.141; 17. Matt Day, 97, Day-15.159; 18. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-15.213; 19. Nick Diani, 17S, Diani-16.006.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Ringo, 2. Guardino, 3. Montgomery, 4. Faccinto, 5. Helt, 6. Rucker, 7. Diani. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Smith, 2. Timmons, 3. Owens, 4. Mayhew, 5. Day, 6. Shaw. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Liggett, 2. Most, 3. Hendricks, 4. Stolz, 5. Ervine, 6. Herrera. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Austin Liggett (4), 2. Tristan Guardino (3), 3. Ryan Timmons (5), 4. T.J. Smith (2), 5. Kaleb Montgomery (10), 6. J.J. Ringo (13), 7. Slater Helt (8), 8. Tom Hendricks (9), 9. Tyler Most (12), 10. Koen Shaw (11), 11. Ryan Stolz (15), 12. Hannah Mayhew (14), 13. Matt Day (17), 14. James Herrera (18), 15. Michael Faccinto (6), 16. Austin Ervine (7), 17. Nick Diani (19), 18. Brent Owens (1), 19. Gage Rucker (16). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Smith, Laps 2-6 Guardino, Laps 7-30 Liggett.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: J.J. Ringo (13th to 6th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Matt Day

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-675, 2-Timmons-531, 3-Shaw-466, 4-Liggett-390, 5-Mayhew-364, 6-Smith-360, 7-Ervine-329, 8-Ringo-318, 9-Jake Swanson-318, 10-Helt-297.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: August 24 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – “ARP Battle at the Beach Race #3”