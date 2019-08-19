Blake Anderson Continues Hot Streak

Kris McMartin
New Richmond, WI (August, 17, 2019)
In their final tune-up before the big 2 nd annual Traditional Sprint Car Challenge, the
PIRTEK Upper Midwest Sprintcar Series (UMSS) took to the high banks of the
legendary Cedar Lake Speedway as part of the NASCAR Dash Series championship
night.
Blake Anderson continued his torrid hot streak in PIRTEK heat race #1. Starting eighth
in the ten car field, Anderson sliced his way to the front to pick up the win. In the Rock
Auto heat race #2, Dash Series points leader Harry Hanson nearly equaled Anderson’s
feat, coming from sixth on the grid to nab the checkers.
The 25-lap finale was one for the ages. “Angry” Al Stettner was inside Anderson to pace
the 18-car field to green to start what evolved into a race-long epic battle for the win.
Fourth starting Hanson provided early pressure to Anderson and Stettner in a crowded
pack at the front. Hanson, Anderson and Stettner all held the lead at various times, often
only momentarily and by the slimmest of margins. Behind the top three, Denny Stordahl,
Rob Caho Jr., Jack Berger and Jon Lewerer all were within striking distance of the point.
The slicing and dicing continued to the double checkers with Anderson muscling his 12x
sprinter to Rock Auto Victory Lane for his first career UMSS feature win. Anderson
secured his first ever feature win just nine days prior with the Lucas Oil POWERi
Northern Renegades. Saturday’s win was the third consecutive clean-sweep for the road
weary Anderson, but first at his home track and with his home UMSS series. Hanson
chased Anderson with a second place finish in front of Stettner, Stordahl and Caho.
The PIRTEK UMSS is back in action this Friday and Saturday, August 23 and 24, as they
defend their home turf at Cedar Lake Speedway against invaders from the Northern
Renegades, the Wisconsin WingLESS series, as well as various teams and sanctions
throughout the upper Midwest in the second annual Traditional Sprint Car Challenge.
The PIRTEK UMSS winged sprints will join their Traditional counterparts on both
evenings of the 2-day affair featuring a complete show in all classes for both nights.
More information regarding the Traditional Challenge can be found on the UMSS
website, www.umsprints.com as well as their facebook page. For more information
about free camping for the event, please visit Cedar Lake Speedway’s website at
www.cedarlakespeedway.com
RACE RESULTS:
PIRTEK UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1 Blake Anderson
2 Harry Hanson
3 Allen Stettner
4 Denny Stordahl
5 Rob Caho Jr
6 Jon Lewerer
7 Brad Peterson
8 Jack Berger
9 John Lowe
10 Ryan Buck
11 Jeff Kirchner
12 Mike Huesmann
13 DJ Vadnais
14 (DNF) Bob McVitty
15 (DNF) Leah Steahl
16 (DNF) Bob Englund
17 (DNF) Kevin Lear
18 (DNF) Ryan Johnson
DNS Cam Schafer
PIRTEK heat race #1
1 Blake Anderson
2 Jack Berger
3 John Lowe
4 Ryan Buck
5 Kevin Lear
6 Jeff Kirchner
7 DJ Vadnais
8 Mike Huesmann
9 Leah Steahl
10 (DNF) Cam Schafer
Rock Auto heat race #2
1 Harry Hanson
2 Rob Caho Jr
3 Allen Stettner
4 Denny Stordahl
5 Jon Lewerer
6 Ryan Johnson
7 Bob Englund
8 (DNF) Brad Peterson
DNS Bob McVitty