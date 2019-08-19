Blake Anderson Continues Hot Streak

Kris McMartin

New Richmond, WI (August, 17, 2019)

In their final tune-up before the big 2 nd annual Traditional Sprint Car Challenge, the

PIRTEK Upper Midwest Sprintcar Series (UMSS) took to the high banks of the

legendary Cedar Lake Speedway as part of the NASCAR Dash Series championship

night.

Blake Anderson continued his torrid hot streak in PIRTEK heat race #1. Starting eighth

in the ten car field, Anderson sliced his way to the front to pick up the win. In the Rock

Auto heat race #2, Dash Series points leader Harry Hanson nearly equaled Anderson’s

feat, coming from sixth on the grid to nab the checkers.

The 25-lap finale was one for the ages. “Angry” Al Stettner was inside Anderson to pace

the 18-car field to green to start what evolved into a race-long epic battle for the win.

Fourth starting Hanson provided early pressure to Anderson and Stettner in a crowded

pack at the front. Hanson, Anderson and Stettner all held the lead at various times, often

only momentarily and by the slimmest of margins. Behind the top three, Denny Stordahl,

Rob Caho Jr., Jack Berger and Jon Lewerer all were within striking distance of the point.

The slicing and dicing continued to the double checkers with Anderson muscling his 12x

sprinter to Rock Auto Victory Lane for his first career UMSS feature win. Anderson

secured his first ever feature win just nine days prior with the Lucas Oil POWERi

Northern Renegades. Saturday’s win was the third consecutive clean-sweep for the road

weary Anderson, but first at his home track and with his home UMSS series. Hanson

chased Anderson with a second place finish in front of Stettner, Stordahl and Caho.

The PIRTEK UMSS is back in action this Friday and Saturday, August 23 and 24, as they

defend their home turf at Cedar Lake Speedway against invaders from the Northern

Renegades, the Wisconsin WingLESS series, as well as various teams and sanctions

throughout the upper Midwest in the second annual Traditional Sprint Car Challenge.

The PIRTEK UMSS winged sprints will join their Traditional counterparts on both

evenings of the 2-day affair featuring a complete show in all classes for both nights.

More information regarding the Traditional Challenge can be found on the UMSS

website, www.umsprints.com as well as their facebook page. For more information

about free camping for the event, please visit Cedar Lake Speedway’s website at

www.cedarlakespeedway.com

RACE RESULTS:

PIRTEK UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1 Blake Anderson

2 Harry Hanson

3 Allen Stettner

4 Denny Stordahl

5 Rob Caho Jr

6 Jon Lewerer

7 Brad Peterson

8 Jack Berger

9 John Lowe

10 Ryan Buck

11 Jeff Kirchner

12 Mike Huesmann

13 DJ Vadnais

14 (DNF) Bob McVitty

15 (DNF) Leah Steahl

16 (DNF) Bob Englund

17 (DNF) Kevin Lear

18 (DNF) Ryan Johnson

DNS Cam Schafer

PIRTEK heat race #1

1 Blake Anderson

2 Jack Berger

3 John Lowe

4 Ryan Buck

5 Kevin Lear

6 Jeff Kirchner

7 DJ Vadnais

8 Mike Huesmann

9 Leah Steahl

10 (DNF) Cam Schafer

Rock Auto heat race #2

1 Harry Hanson

2 Rob Caho Jr

3 Allen Stettner

4 Denny Stordahl

5 Jon Lewerer

6 Ryan Johnson

7 Bob Englund

8 (DNF) Brad Peterson

DNS Bob McVitty