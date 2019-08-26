Justin Zimmerman Unstoppable With ASCS Elite Non-Wing At 82 Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

PETTY, Texas (August 24, 2019) Winning for the second time in as many races, and sixth time overall with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Justin Zimmerman parked it at 82 Speedway on Saturday night.

Taking off from second, Zimmerman trailed pole-sitter, Gary Floyd. Keeping pace on the field through the halfway point, traffic would be the deciding factor with Zimmerman able to slip by for the lead through the first and second turns along with Kyle Jones from fifth.

Battling through the closing laps with the No. 04, Jones came up just shy of holding off the No. 1x for the win. Jones would end up second with Gary Floyd in third. Scott Evans in fourth was followed by Chase Parson to complete the top five.

Jarrod Jennings, Joshua Hanna, Michelle Melton, J.D. Fry, and Mike Merrell made up the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating goes green again on October 25 and October 26 at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

82 Speedway (Petty, Texas)

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans, [1]; 2. 1X-Justin Zimmerman, [3]; 3. 3S-Stephen Smith, [6]; 4. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [8]; 5. 57-Chase Parson, [7]; 6. 21-Michelle Melton, [5]; 7. 8A-Alan Myers, [4]; 8. 114-Todd Loveit, [2]; 9. P1-Matthew White, [9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 48D-Gary Floyd, [5]; 2. 04-Kyle Jones, [7]; 3. 82-Joshua Hanna, [3]; 4. 12-Jason Tyer, [2]; 5. 52-J.D. Fry, [6]; 6. 33-Mike Merrell, [4]; 7. 10-Bryan Debrick, [8]; 8. 1-Paul White, [1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 1X-Justin Zimmerman, [2]; 2. 04-Kyle Jones, [5]; 3. 48D-Gary Floyd, [1]; 4. 118-Scott Evans, [3]; 5. 57-Chase Parson, [8]; 6. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [6]; 7. 82-Joshua Hanna, [7]; 8. 21-Michelle Melton, [11]; 9. 52-J.D. Fry, [9]; 10. 33-Mike Merrell, [12]; 11. 114-Todd Loveit, [15]; 12. 8A-Alan Myers, [14]; 13. 12-Jason Tyer, [10]; 14. 3S-Stephen Smith, [4]; 15. 10-Bryan Debrick, [13]; 16. P1-Matthew White, [17]; 17. 1-Paul White, [16]