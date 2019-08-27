Oswego Speedway and ISMA Post $500 Bonus to Cars that Qualify for Both Budweiser International Classic and Bud Light ISMA Supernationals

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 27, 2019) – To encourage participation in both the Bud Light ISMA Supernationals and the Budweiser International Classic this weekend, Oswego Speedway and ISMA will post a $500 bonus to cars that qualify for both events.

As part of this mutual agreement, the owner of a car that competes in the ISMA event with the standard top wing configuration, and later or prior to reconfigures with the Oswego tail wing to qualify for and run the International Classic; will be guaranteed the $500 purse bonus.

“We are hoping to see a number of cars supporting both ISMA and the Oswego Speedway this weekend,” said track owner, John Torrese. “By offering this $500 bonus, our hope is to solidify the positive impact of the new tail wing which helps make transforming configurations easier.”

So far, two drivers plan to pull double duty with the same race car including Ben Seitz and Dan Bowes. Both Seitz and Bowes will be eligible for the bonus should they qualify. Dave Shullick Jr. and Tyler Thompson will also compete in each event, but with different race cars.

The Bud Light ISMA Supernationals takes place this Saturday, August 31 alongside the Toyota Mod Classic 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Sunday’s Budweiser Intl’ Classic 200 for the Novelis Supermodifieds will cap the weekend.

Several ticket packages remain available for Bud Classic Weekend 63. To purchase, please contact the Oswego Speedway box office by phoning (315)-342-0646.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.