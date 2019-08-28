Angell Park season finale Doty Classic slated for Sunday

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., Aug. 27—The 73rd season of racing at Angell Park Speedway, concludes this Sunday Night Sept. 1, with the running of the ” Conrad Real Estate Kevin Doty Classic”. Racing divisions will be the

Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series, and The Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series presented by Gandrud Chevrolet Performance Parts. Grandstand gates open at 4:30 pm, with practice beginning at 5:30 pm, racing to follow.

Badger competitors will be competing for an increased purse posted by former Badger driver Nick Conrad. Conrad Real Estate can handle all aspects of commercial, or personal real estate needs.

Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) has posted a $1,500 bonus to any driver who wins both the Aug. 31 Sycamore and Angell Park features. If a sweep fails to occur drivers competing at both events will split up the bonus equally.

Advanced Fastening Supply has three locations in Madison, Waukesha, and Greenville (Appleton), and supplies the state of Wisconsin with fasteners, parts, inventory management services and technical support.

The event honors the 1994 Badger Midget Series Champion. Doty’s Badger career included 48 Badger Midget feature victories, including 37 at Angell Park. Doty also won the Pepsi Midget Nationals five times. Doty died of injuries suffered at Angell Park in August 2005 accident.

Jack Routson winner of four Badger features this season holds a 101-point lead over Chase McDermand heading into the doubleheader weekend, which starts Saturday Night Aug. 31 at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway, with the “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” $5,000 to win, $250 to start event.

General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow. Adult ticket price is $12, with all children admitted free. A bubble gum race for children is scheduled during intermission. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as all Badger drivers will participate in an autograph session at the grandstand entrance starting at 6pm, they will be signing a new commemorative 2019 Badger autograph handout.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 1273; 2. Chase McDermand 1172; 3. Zach Boden 1125; 4. Scott Hatton 1062; 5. Ryan Probst 1041; 6. Kevin Olson 991; 7. Jeff Zelinski 815; 8. Mike Stroik 734; 9. Matt Rechek 710; 10. Jordan Mattson 642.