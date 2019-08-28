TILLEY CLASSIC FOR 410 SPRINT CARS & UNITED LATE MODEL SERIES THIS SUNDAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Three major dirt track racing events in September will close out the 2019 season at Selinsgrove Speedway beginning with this Sunday’s (Sept. 1) Ray Tilley Classic for 410 sprint cars plus races for the United Late Model Series (ULMS), pro stocks, and roadrunners sponsored by Selinsgrove Ford.

Track gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing slated to start at 7 p.m.

Race night sponsor Selinsgrove Ford is also upping the ante for all four divisions and fans with bonus money and giveaways on Sept. 1. Dealership owner/president Todd Benner announced $1,000 bonuses will be awarded to the winners of the 410 sprint car and super late model main events!

The 30-lap Tilley tribute race honoring the memory of the track’s former four-time sprint car champion will pay $5,088 to win and $400 to start out of a total purse of $19,888. Time trials, heat races, and a B-main will be the qualifying format for the 410 sprint cars.

The super late models will compete in the 30-lap ULMS-sanctioned holiday race that will pay $4,000 to win and $250 to start out of the $13,500 purse. The pro stocks will race for $600 to win and the roadrunners $500 to win in their main events, respectively.

The late Ray Tilley of Pine Grove clinched four career sprint car titles (1965-66 and 1968-69) at Selinsgrove Speedway at the wheel of the Bud Grimm Special No. 88 and remains on top of the track’s all-time sprint car win list with 69 career victories. Tilley passed away on Aug. 9, 2011, from complications of a stroke at the age of 77.

The Tilley Classics in 2012 and 2014 were cancelled due to weather. The 2013 race was won by Brent Marks of Myerstown. Greg Hodnett of Thomasville was the 2015 winner and Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg scored the victory in the 2016 race. Lucas Wolfe of Mechanicsburg was the winner in 2017, with Mark Smith of Sunbury taking the checkers in last year’s race.

Following the Labor Day holiday weekend show, Selinsgrove Speedway will run the Jim Nace Memorial/37th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars presented by Red Robin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, paying $20,000 to win. The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars will round out the open wheel doubleheader.

The super late models will be showcased in the $10,000-to-win 21st Annual Jeff’s Auto Body Late Model Open sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Late Model Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The limited late models will share the racing card with the supers.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY EVENT INFORMATION FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2019:

Purse for 30-Lap 410 Sprint Car Ray Tilley Classic: 1) $5,088 2) $2,000 3) $1,500 4) $1,200 5) $1,000 6) $700 7) $675 8) $650 9) $625 10) $600 11) $500 12) $475 13) $450 14) $425 15-24) $400

TOW: $100

Purse for 30-Lap United Late Model Series Classic: 1) $4,000 2) $1,300 3) $1,000 4) $700 5) $600 6) $500 7) $475 8) $450 9) $425 10) $400 11) $325 12) $300 13) $275 14-24) $250

TOW: $100

Also Racing: Pro Stocks ($600 To Win) & Roadrunners ($500 To Win)

All Gates Open: 4pm

Race Time: 7pm

Admission for Sunday, September 1, 2019: Adults $20; Students (12-17) $10; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $35