Time Guide for Bud Classic Weekend 63

By Camden Proud
OSWEGO, NY (August 27, 2019) – With Bud Classic Weekend upon us, Oswego Speedway officials have released a full time guide to aid fans in keeping track of all that is going on at the ‘Steel Palace’ this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Classic Weekend will get underway on Friday with Classic Qualifying Night time trials for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 350 Supers. Time trials will begin at 6:00pm with the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series Dave London Memorial headliner to follow.
On Saturday, August 31, both the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ISMA Supermodifieds will share the spotlight. Time trials will take the green at 3:00pm with ISMA heat races at 4:15, NASCAR qualifying at 5:00, autographs at 5:45, and the first main event at 7:00.
The 63rd annual Budweiser International Classic 200 plus racing for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Supers will bring the weekend to a close on Sunday, September 1. It is estimated that the first feature event will take the green flag at approximately 2:00pm.
A full time guide for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, can be found below. Both daily and weekend ticket packages remain available for Classic Weekend. To purchase, you may phone Oswego’s box office at (315)-342-0646.
About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.
Weekend Schedule – 63rd Budweiser International Classic
Friday, August 30:
Pits Open – 11:00am
Hot Laps – 12:30 to 3:30pm
Driver’s Meeting at Tech Barn – 3:45pm
350 Winged Super Happy Hour – 4:15 to 4:30pm
Pathfinder Bank SBS Happy Hour – 4:30 to 4:45pm
Novelis Supermodified Happy Hour – 4:45 to 5:15pm
FInal Super Stock Practice Session
Beginning at 6:00pm –
350 Winged Super Time Trials
SBS Time Trials
Super Time Trials
Super Stock Heats
HAULERS LEAVE INFIELD (350, SBS, Supers)
Super Stock Consi
50-lap Sunoco New York Super Stock Series Dave London Memorial XII
Saturday, August 31:
NWMT Haulers Enter Pits – 10:15am
ISMA Haulers Enter – 11:30am
Grandstands Open – 1:00pm
ISMA Open Pit Practice – 1:00 to 1:30pm
NWMT Practice – 1:35 to 2:10pm
ISMA Open Pit Practice – 2:15 to 2:45pm
NWMT Practice – 2:50 to 3:25pm
ISMA Time Trials – 3:30pm
ISMA Heat Races – 4:15pm
NWMT Qualifying – 5:00pm
NWMT and ISMA Driver Autograph Session – 5:45pm
NWMT Pre-Race Ceremonies – 6:45pm
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic 150 presented by McDonalds – 7:00pm
Bud Light ISMA Supernationals 60 (To Follow)
Sunday, September 1:
Pits Open – ALL Haulers Must Unload – 7:30am
Mandatory Drivers and Pit Crew Meeting – 9:00am
Grandstands Open – 9:30am
Warmups – 9:45am to 12:00pm
Break – 12:00 to 12:30pm
To Follow –
350 Winged Small Block Consi
SBS Consi
Awards
Supermodified 15-lap Semis
2nd annual 350 Winged Supermodified Busch Classic 35
Supermodified Full Fuel Practice
28th annual Bud Light Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS
63rd annual Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds