Event List: August 30 – September 2, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 30 – September 2, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday August 30, 2019

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region / Sprint Invaders Association

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Battle Mountain Speedway – Battle Mountain, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Bloominton Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Kinser Memorial

Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Crowleys Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / NSL Midwest Power Series\ – 360 Nationals

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – SBS Classic Time Trials

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Oswego Classic Pole Qualifying

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Season Championship

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / UMSS Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – World of Outlaws – Outlaw Energy Showdown

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – USAC National Midget Championship

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Outlaw Midgets

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Diamond Series

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Saturday August 31, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – National Championship Racing Association

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Alaska Speedway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Brad Doty Classic

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bandit Speedway – Box Elder, SD – USA – POWRi Bandit Non-Wing Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Non-Point Race

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Labour Day Classic

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Final Point Night

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Louie Vermeil Classic

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – Louie Vermeil Classic / California Speed Week

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – ISCS Championship Weekend

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals

ECM Speedway – Arkadelphia, AL – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / UMSS Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series

Hermiston Raceway – Hermiston, OR – USA – Idaho Sprint Car Racing League

Honor Raceway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

I-75 Raceway – Sweewater, TN – USA – National Racing Alliance

Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – 360 Nationals

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – 360 Nationals

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – LOS 360 Nationals

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints – Season Championship

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – King Of Non-Wing Sprints

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Canadian American Outlaw Sprintcar Series – Tyler Fedyk Memorial

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – International Supermodified Association

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Butch Renniger Memorial

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – World of Outlaws – Outlaw Energy Showdown

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslingers Sprint Car Series

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Pavement Midget Car Series

Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Series

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday September 1, 2019

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Bethany Speedway – Bethany, MO – USA – Iowa Sprint Car League

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Labour Day Classic

Buffalo River Race Park – Gyndon, MN – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series – Louie Vermeil Classic

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – Louie Vermeil Classic / California Speed Week

Colorado National Speedway – Dacono, CO – USA – Supermodifieds

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – ISCS Championship Weekend

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds – DuQuoin, IL – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Summer Thunder Series

Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / UMSS Northern Renegade Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – MBTS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – 360 Nationals

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / NSL Midwest Power Series – 360 Nationals

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – LOS 360 Nationals

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – 350 Supermodified Classic

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – SBS Classic

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Oswego Classic

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – USA – POWRi Warrior Sprint Series

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series

Talladega Short Track – Eastoboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – $10,000 to win

Monday September 2, 2019

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – World of Outlaws

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – California Speed Week

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Labor Day Classic

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Weedsport Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints