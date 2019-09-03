CRSA Set For New York Sprint Car Nationals

By Toby Lagrange

Canandaigua, NY (9/3/19) – The stars and cars of the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series are set to invade the Land of Legends Raceway this Friday and Saturday night as part of the first annual New York Sprint Car Nationals.

When they do, they will be running for increased purses as well as a Dash for Cash.

On Friday night the 20-lap A-Main event will pay $750 to win and offer normal points for the overall CRSA Sprint Car Series championship. The Saturday 20-lap A-Main event will pay $1,000 to win and likewise offer normal points towards the overall CRSA Sprint Car Series championship.

The events will be the final two events of the CRSA/Land of Legends Raceway Five Star Series. Jeff Trombley also leads the Five Star Series standings by six points over Erik Karlsen, Jesse Pruchnik, Justin Mills and Johnny Kolosek.

Also taking to the track on Friday evening will be the Maguire Family of Dealerships Dash for Cash.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints). For more information on the Land of Legends Raceway and the New York Sprint Car Nationals please find them online at www.landoflegendsraceway.com.

