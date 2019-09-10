United States Speed Association announces the Ronnie Scudder Family Bonus

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Officials of the United States Speed Association and the K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series are pleased to announce the Ronnie Scudder Family Bonus awards program for the remainder of the 2019 racing season.

Ronnie Scudder is the former Technical Director for USSA. He also served as a technical inspector at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500, as well as technical inspector for the United States Auto Club’s Silver Crown, Sprint Car and Midgets series.

“I’ve been thinking about you guys and decided I wanted to do something to give back to the sport we all love,” Scudder explained.

“It’s people like Ronnie (Scudder) that really make the racing wheels go ’round,” said Eric Bunn, Vice president of Competition at USSA. “Without Ronnie and all the others like him who spend thousands of hours dedicated to our sport for the love of it and the racers, it probably wouldn’t be worth doing,” Bunn continued.

The Ronnie Scudder Family Bonus will be paid in the following manner. $375 will be added to the purse for each of the remaining four events in 2019. The additional purse money will be paid from the bottom up, based on the number of cars entered in the event. In addition, the driver who wins the K&M Tool and Die title will receive a $500 bonus at Anderson Speedway on October 2.