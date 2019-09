Feature Winners: September 11 – 14, 2019

Based on races reported in as of 7:30 a.m. on 9/16/2019

Wednesday September 11, 2019

Clay County Fair Speedway – Spencer, IA – USA – Wigned 305 Sprint Cars – Jody Rosenboom

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Midget Cars – Kyle Larson

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Shane Golobic

Thursday Sepember 12, 2019

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Speedweek Reloaded – James McFadden

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Night Before the Knittel – James McFadden

Friday September 13, 2019

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kyle Capodice

Belle-Clair Speedway – Belleville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Jake Neuman

Cairns International Speedway – Edmonton, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Double Down Sprint Cars – David Whell

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Avery Goodman

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Championship Weekend – Joey Duperron

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Championship Weekend – Marc Duperron

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Championship Finale – Shane Forte

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Matt Westfall

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Stanton Briggs

Georgetown Speedway – Georgetown, DE – USA – United Racing Club – Josh Weller

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Robbie Standridge

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – CAN – Empire Super Sprints / Great Lakes Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour / Southern Ontario Sprints – Night Before the Nationals – Cory Turner

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – CAN – Empire Super Sprints / Great Lakes Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour / Southern Ontario Sprints – Night Before the Nationals – Jason Barney

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – CAN – Empire Super Sprints / Great Lakes Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour / Southern Ontario Sprints – Night Before the Nationals – Parker Price-Miller

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Jordan Kinser

Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Empire State Classic – Brian Woodhall

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Logan Schuchart

Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Markas Thomson

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Justin Grant

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Tim McClelland

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Dave Grube

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Diamond Series / Dirt Classic Qualifier – Brian Montieth

Saturday September 14, 2019

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Troy Decaire

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jake Greider

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bill Johnson

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Dean Knittel Memorial, $12,554 to win – Aaron Reutzel

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dean Knittel Memorial – Paul Weaver

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series – Grant Duinkerken

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Sportsman 100 – Scott Dellinger

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Chase McDermand

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Semmelmann Memorial – Bill Balog

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Scott Semmelman Memorial – Chris Dodd

Cairns International Speedway – Edmonton, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Andrew Corbet

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Wine Country Showdown – David Gravel

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Southwest Championships – Brody Roa

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Championship Weekend – Brody Anderson

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Championship Weekend – Marc Duperron

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / POWRi Northern Renegades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Ryan Bowers

Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Justin Barger

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Championship Finale – Ricky Ashley

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Zach Chappell

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP Season Championship – Zach Blurton

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Granite Super Sprints – Chase Goetz

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – USA – Capital Racing Sprintcar Agency – Jeff Trombley

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Alvin Roepke

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – D.J. Foos

Genessee Speedway – Batavia, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Chad Ruhlman

I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association – Reece Anderson

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region / ASCS Sooner Region – Ralph Enson Tribute – Tim Crawley

Jennerstown Speedway – Jennerstown, PA – USA – Must See Racing – Bobby Santos III

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Series – Season Championship – Jack Potter

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Ayrton Gennette

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Dave Darland

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series – Andy Baugh

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Iowa Sprint Car League – Wayatt Burks

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Will Fleming

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars – Andy Bradley

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tye Mihocko

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Matt Findley

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series – Championship Night – Tyler Thompson

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Logan Seavey

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Cody Gerhardt

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jim Birges

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Focus Midgets – Joey Iest

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Nick Larson

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Nathan Little

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Andrew Layser

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Brian Spencer

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – CAN – Empire Super Sprints / Great Lakes Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour / Southern Ontario Sprints – Canadian Sprint Car Nationals – Scott Kreutter

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour – Jesse Costa

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Carl Bowser

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Andy Forsberg

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Adam Miller

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – ICAR CRS Winged Sprints – Eric Saunders

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Eddie Gallagher

RumTown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Clay Dow

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Garrett Bard

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jim Nace Memorial National Open – Logan Wagner

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Jeffrey Battle

Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – John Carney II

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstaudt, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series – Kyle Cummins

US 24 Speedway – Logansport, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Colin Grissom

USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region – Nick Parker

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi Border Tour Sprints – Michael Fanelli

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints – Rick Hendrix

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Series – Robert Dalby