27th Annual Fall Nationals This Weekend

By Troy Hennig

Chico, CA (Sept 23, 2019) …. The 2019 racing season at the Silver Dollar Speedway concludes this Friday and Saturday with the 27th running of the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard. The Fall Nationals is a two-night show featuring the best of the best when it comes to winged 360 sprint car drivers on the West Coast. Over $35,000 of purse money is up for grabs culminating with the winner of the Saturday night 40-lap feature event receiving $5,000. Each night is a separate show that will feature qualifying, heat races and feature events.

For the sixth time, this race weekend is in tribute to our former two-time track champion Stephen Allard of Chico. It was widely known that the Fall Nationals was Allard’s favorite race of the year. The five previous Saturday night winners are Sean Becker (2014), Andy Forsberg (2015, 2016), Shane Golobic (2017) and Kyle Hirst (2018).

Pit gate opens at 2 PM each day. Friday night the front grandstand gate opens at 5 PM. Adult general admission is $18.00. Seniors (62+) and juniors (12-15) and military with proper i.d. are $15.00. Kids (6-11) are $6.00. Children five and under are FREE. On Saturday night, the adult general admission price is $22.00. Seniors (62+) and juniors (12-15) and military with proper i.d. are $18.00. Kids (6-11) are $6.00. Children five and under are FREE. Parking for fans is FREE. Racing is slated to start at 6:30 PM each night.

San Jose crowd favorite Tim Kaeding has the most individual main event wins during the previous 26 years of racing at the Fall Nationals. Kaeding sits at the top with seven wins. Roseville’s Sean Becker is second all-time with six wins. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg has four career wins at the Fall Nationals and is tied with Paradise driver Kyle Hirst. As noted above, Hirst is the defending winner of the Saturday night finale. All of the above drivers should be in attendance each night.

Princeton’s Mason Moore has come out of semi-retirement and will hit the Chico clay for the first time all season. Moore won the Fall Nationals in 2013. Other former winners of at least one main event scheduled to appear should include Brad Furr, Shane Golobic and Justin Sanders.

Weekly Friday night fan favorites expected to attend are Chico’s Michael Ing, Janesville’s Chelsea Blevins, Tracy’s Kyle Offill and Lincoln’s Blake Carrick.

Other top drivers attending are Justyn Cox, Colby Copeland, Kalib Henry and Wyatt Brown.

There will be a new Stephen Allard tribute shirt for sale this weekend. Proceeds from the shirt help the Allard family give extra bonus money to the teams who are competing this weekend.

Camping is available at the fairgrounds and is $40 per night.

For more info please call 530-350-7275 or visit the Silver Dollar Speedway website.