Mark You Calendars for These Important 2020 Race Dates

From Kendra Jaobs

We all need something exciting to think about over the long racing off season. Circle these dates, invite your friends and make your plans to join us at Knoxville Raceway:

Practice Night & Season Push-Off Party – April 17

Kraig Ford/Pella Motors Season Opener – April 18

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series – June 12 & 13

Corn Belt Nationals – July 10 & 11

My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank – August 6-8

Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank – August 9

NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store – August 12-15

Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals – September 17-19