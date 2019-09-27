Allstar Performance Event List: September 27-29, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 27-29, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 27, 2019

311 Speedway – Pine Hall, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Fall Haul

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Schmidt Memorial

Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – BeFour the Crowns

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Showtime Speedway – Many, LA – USA – Southern United Sprints – Tenative

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals

Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Series

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Outlaw Midgets – Weld Family Memorial

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Sprints – Weld Family Memorial

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Diamond Series

Yakima State Fair Park – Yakima, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Saturday September 28, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

281 Speedway – Stephenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour

311 Speedway – Pine Hall, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Fall Haul

82 Speedway – Petty,TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Hall of Fame Classic

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – OVSCA Championship – $3,000 to Win

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Dirty 30 – $3,000 to Win

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – Battle at the Bay

El Paso Country Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi Warrior Sprint Series

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – 4-Crown Nationals

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – USAC National Midget Championship – 4-Crown Nationals

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – 4-Crown Nationals

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – 4-Crown Nationals

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association

Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Commonwealth Clash

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Hank Gentzler Memorial Manufacturers Appreciation Night

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Hank Gentzler Memorial Manufacturers Appreciation Night

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Oklahoma Sports Park – Ada, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Oklahoma State Championship

Pittburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – WI State Sprint Car Champoinships

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Season Championship

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals

Siskiyou Motor Speedway – Yreka, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series – Tom Knowles Memorial

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – Southern United Sprints

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Dirt Midget Car Series

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Yakima State Fair Park – Yakima, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Sunday September 29, 2019

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Quincy Raceway – Quincy, IL – USA – Iowa Sprint Car League