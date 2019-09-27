Allstar Performance Event List: September 27-29, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 27-29, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday September 27, 2019
311 Speedway – Pine Hall, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Fall Haul
Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Schmidt Memorial
Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – BeFour the Crowns
Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints
Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Showtime Speedway – Many, LA – USA – Southern United Sprints – Tenative
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals
Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Series
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Outlaw Midgets – Weld Family Memorial
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Sprints – Weld Family Memorial
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Diamond Series
Yakima State Fair Park – Yakima, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints
Saturday September 28, 2019
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
281 Speedway – Stephenville, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Tour
311 Speedway – Pine Hall, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Fall Haul
82 Speedway – Petty,TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Hall of Fame Classic
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – OVSCA Championship – $3,000 to Win
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Dirty 30 – $3,000 to Win
Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – Battle at the Bay
El Paso Country Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi Warrior Sprint Series
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – 4-Crown Nationals
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – USAC National Midget Championship – 4-Crown Nationals
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – 4-Crown Nationals
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – 4-Crown Nationals
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association
Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – United States Speed Association
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – Commonwealth Clash
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Hank Gentzler Memorial Manufacturers Appreciation Night
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Hank Gentzler Memorial Manufacturers Appreciation Night
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars
Oklahoma Sports Park – Ada, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Oklahoma State Championship
Pittburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – WI State Sprint Car Champoinships
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Season Championship
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals
Siskiyou Motor Speedway – Yreka, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series – Tom Knowles Memorial
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – Southern United Sprints
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Dirt Midget Car Series
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars
Yakima State Fair Park – Yakima, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints
Sunday September 29, 2019
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Quincy Raceway – Quincy, IL – USA – Iowa Sprint Car League