Pieniazek and Poirier Win at Fulton

(Fonda, NY) A special night for two up and coming 360 Sprint Car drivers as they both scored their first career wins at the Fonda Speedway.

The first A-Main was the held over Earl Halaquist memorial from May 25, Jordan Poirier inherited the lead on lap 16 when race leader Danny Varin pulled off due a mechanical failure in the engine.

Danny Varin and father Bobby Varin would ignite the 13 car field and it was the son taking command early. Josh Pienazek would slide into the runner up spot with Jordan Poirier running third. Poirier and Pienazek would battle for that runner up spot in the first ten laps.

It turns out that battle would be for the lead as the field just crossed the halfway point, Varin suddenly disappeared from the track and Poirier would become the race leader. One driver who continued to move forward was Jordan Thomas who started seventh and continued to pass cars throughout the event.

In the end, it was Jordan Poirier scoring his first ever win over Josh Pienazek and Jordan Thomas. Lap money was also collected for the Earl Halaquist memorial where Varin took home an additional $410 and Poirier earned $325.

In the second main event, it was Jordan Thomas and Josh Pienazek bringing the field to the green flag with Pienazek taking command early, just like Varin in the first event.

Then on lap four, Matt Tanner, who was running fourth at the time would flip end over end pulling out the first red flag of the night. The racing would resume with Pienazek still leading over Jordan Thomas and Mike Kiser.

A scary turn of events occurred on lap 16 when Davie Franek would crash into the turn one wall, going through the fence and landing outside the racetrack. After several minutes, PST safety officials were able to communicate that Franek was responsive and had full mobility. Franek was able to return to his Wantage New Jersey home Saturday morning.

In the final 14 laps, Pienazek would still lead over Mike Kiser and Jordan Thomas but on lap 17, Kiser would exit the speedway off of turn three leaving the runner up spot to Jordan Thomas. A few drivers that were battling throughout the top five were Paulie Colagiovanni, Joe Trenca, and ninth starter Jordan Poirier.

One more restart would be needed due to Jonathan Preston losing power in his race car resulting in a four lap shootout to the finish. Pienazek would fire with Thomas showing his nose on the bottom, Pienazek would have too much power through the middle and he would cruise to his first Patriot Sprint Tour A-Main. Jordan Thomas would earn his tenth podium finish of 2019, while Jordan Poirier was able to get by Joe Trenca at the end to steal third.

Despite an unfortunate turn of events at Fonda, Davie Franek would be crowned the 2019 Patriot Sprint Tour Champion over Joe Trenca, Jordan Thomas, Jared Zimbardi, and Pete Richardson.

The Patriot Sprint Tour Awards banquet will be Saturday, November 30 at Vernon Downs Casino. Please be sure to visit patriotsprinttour.com for announcements pertaining to our banquet.

Patriot Sprint Tour

Fulton Speedway

Fulton, NY

Friday September 27, 2019

Heat Race #1:

1. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 99-Mike Kiser

3. 90-Matt Tanner

4. 9-Josh Pieniazek

5. 1q-Thomas Radivoy

6. 32-Kyle Smith

7. 41j-Josh Flint

8. 3p-Link Pettit

Heat Race #2:

1. 98-Joe Trenca

2. 22-Jonathan Preston

3. 28-Jordan Poirer

4. 3a-Jeff Trombley

5. 121-Steve Glover

6. 29-Dalton Herrick

DNS. 00v-Bobby Varin

Heat Race #3:

1. 79-Jordan Thomas

2. 28f-Davie Franek

3. 67-Pete Richardson

4. 88-Floyd Billington

5. 16L-Roger Levesque

DNS. 1hd-Cory Sparks

DNS. 0-Danny Varin

Dash:

1. 28-Jordan Poirer

2. 67-Pete Richardson

3. 3a-Jeff Trombley

4. 1q-Thomas Radivoy

5. 88-Floyd Billington

6. 16L-Roger Levesque

Feature:

1. 9-Josh Pieniazek

2. 79-Jordan Thomas

3. 28-Jordan Poirer

4. 98-Joe Trenca

5. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni

6. 3a-Jeff Trombley

7. 29-Dalton Herrick

8. 121-Steve Glover

9. 1q-Thomas Radivoy

10. 16L-Roger Levesque

11. 22-Jonathan Preston

12. 99-Mike Kiser

13. 28f-Davie Franek

14. 88-Floyd Billington

15. 90-Matt Tanner

16. 67-Pete Richardson

17. 3p-Link Pettit

DNS. 32-Kyle Smith

DNS. 41j-Josh Flint

DNS. 1hd-Cory Sparks

DNS. 00v-Bobby Varin

DNS. 0-Danny Varin

Makeup Feature from 5/25/2019:

1. 28-Jordan Poirer

2. 9-Josh Pieniazek

3. 79-Jordan Thomas

4. 3a-Jeff Trombley

5. 98-Joe Trenca

6. 28f-Davie Franek

7. 1hd-Cory Sparks

8. 29-Dalton Herrick

9. 67-Pete Richardson

10. 16L-Roger Levesque

11. 0-Danny Varin

12. 41j-Josh Flint

13. 00v-Bobby Varin

DNS. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

DNS. 9c-Kevin Carlson

DNS. 35-Jared Zimbardi

DNS. 83-Dustin Purdy