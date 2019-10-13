AUSTIN LIGGETT TOPS PETALUMA’S ADOBE CUP II

From Lance Jennings

PETALUMA, CA – OCTOBER 12, 2019… Regaining the lead from T.J. Smith on lap 24, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) raced to victory at Petaluma Speedway’s “Adobe Cup II.” Piloting a brand new family owned #83 Excel Environmental / Liggett Trucking CS9, the 2018 champion earned his fourth USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory of the campaign. Billy Aton, rookie of the year J.J. Ringo, Caden Sarale, and newly crowned champion Tristan Guardino rounded out the top-five drivers.

Koen Shaw earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a sixth place run from nineteenth. Bradley Terrell scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Making his first start in Jim Richardson’s #8 Wiesz Race Engines DRC, Terrell also posted his first career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 14.728 over the 22-car roster.

The night’s ten-lap heat race victories went to Cody Fendley (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Aton (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Ryan Timmons (Competition Suspension Inc. / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

Starting Wednesday, November 27th, the USAC West Coast and VRA Sprint Cars will clash for two nights at Ventura Raceway’s non-point “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix.”

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 12, 2019 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California – “Adobe Cup II”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Bradley Terrell, 8, Richardson-14.728; 2. Billy Aton, 26, Aton-14.783; 3. T.J. Smith, 8M, May-14.811; 4. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-14.844; 5. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-14.878; 6. J.J. Ringo, 2, Keller-14.892; 7. Cody Fendley, 73C, Russell-14.909; 8. Norm Johns, 32N, Johns-14.957; 9. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-14.997; 10. Slater Helt, 81M, Watt-15.024; 11. Ricky Brophy, 3, Brophy-15.052; 12. Shawn Arriaga, 56, Arriaga-15.075; 13. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-15.108; 14. Ricky Lewis, 81, Watt-15.139; 15. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-15.369; 16. Nate Schank, 1S, Schank-15.391; 17. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-15.405; 18. Bruno Bianchi, 17, Phillips-15.497; 19. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-15.603; 20. Danny Wagner, 32X, Johnson-15.698; 21. Roberto Kirby, 28, Kirby-15.909; 22. Glenn Bryan, 34B, Bryan-17.636.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Fendley, 2. Mayhew, 3. Terrell, 4. Guardino, 5. Helt, 6. Schank, 7. Shaw. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Aton, 2. Lewis, 3. Liggett, 4. Brophy, 5. Ervine, 6. Kirby, 7. Johns. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Timmons, 2. Ringo, 3. Smith, 4. Sarale, 5. Arriaga, 6. Bianchi, 7. Bryan. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Austin Liggett (2), 2. Billy Aton (5), 3. J.J. Ringo (1), 4. Caden Sarale (15), 5. Tristan Guardino (3), 6. Koen Shaw (19), 7. Austin Ervine (17), 8. Ricky Brophy (11), 9. Norm Johns (8), 10. Hannah Mayhew (13), 11. Nate Schank (16), 12. Cody Fendley (7), 13. Bradley Terrell (6), 14. Ryan Timmons (9), 15. T.J. Smith (4), 16. Ricky Lewis (14), 17. Bruno Bianchi (18), 18. Shawn Arriaga (12), 19. Roberto Kirby (20), 20. Glenn Bryan (21), 21. Slater Helt (10). NT

**Lewis and Smith flipped on lap 25.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-22 Liggett, Lap 23 Smith, Laps 24-30 Liggett.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Koen Shaw (19th to 6th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Bradley Terrell

FINAL USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-860, 2-Timmons-710, 3-Shaw-622, 4-Smith-550, 6-Mayhew-497, 7-Liggett-468, 8-Ervine-458, 9-Helt-428, 10-Jake Swanson-400.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENTS: November 27 & 28 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix”