Dennis Gile Leads It All With San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (October 12, 2019) Extending his streak of podium finishes to four, Dennis Gile bettered it from a pair of runner-up finishes to a pair of wins with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars, topping action this past Saturday night at Central Arizona Speedway.

Leading start to finish atop the high-banked oval, Gile’s third career victory with the

San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars is his first with the series in Casa Grande. Winning by a dominating 7.796 seconds, Gile was followed to the line by Joshua Shipley who, with three events left in 2019, has opened his points lead to 182 markers.

Sterling Cling placed third with Joe Scheopner racing to fourth from 11th. Moving up from eighth, Rick Shuman completed the top five. Wayne Siddle picked up four spots to sixth with Pete Yerkovich, Mike Waddle, Ryan Murphy, and Patrick Krob completing the top ten.

The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars hit the track again on November 2 at Queen Creek’s Arizona Speedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.)

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Sterling Cling, [1]; 2. 51-Ronald Webster, [2]; 3. 4T-Dennis Gile, [6]; 4. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [3]; 5. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [4]; 6. 7-Wayne Siddle, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7K-Bruce St. James, [2]; 2. 2-Joshua Shipley, [1]; 3. 3-Pete Yerkovich, [4]; 4. 3K-Patrick Krob, [6]; 5. 25-Mike Waddle, [3]; (DNS) 17-Joe Scheopner, ; (DNS) 56-George Zills,

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 4T-Dennis Gile, [1]; 2. 2-Joshua Shipley, [4]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling, [2]; 4. 17-Joe Scheopner, [11]; 5. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [8]; 6. 7-Wayne Siddle, [10]; 7. 3-Pete Yerkovich, [5]; 8. 25-Mike Waddle, [9]; 9. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [7]; 10. 3K-Patrick Krob, [6]; 11. 51-Ronald Webster, [3]; 12. 7K-Bruce St. James, [13]; 13. 56-George Zills, [12]