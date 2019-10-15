Christopher Bell Returns to World of Outlaws Victory Lane with KSE Racing Products

PETERSEN MEDIA

Running a limited schedule on dirt while contesting the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Christopher Bell still relishes winning World of Outlaws races just as he did on Sunday night.

Putting his own personal car together with the help of Chad Boat, Bell was strong on Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN as he picked up his fifth career win with the series, one that he calls his most memorable.

In California, Rico Abreu topped the action at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, CA as he picked up the KWS Cotton Classic.

Jake Neuman bested the field during a wild POWRi race on Saturday at Southern Illinois Raceway, one night before Logan Seavey set a single season win record with the series as he pocketed his 12th triumph of the year.

Austin Liggett used his KSE Racing Products to win the Adobe Cup at Petaluma Speedway with the USAC West Coast 360 Series, as Skyler Gee, Sam Hafertepe, and Dennis Gile were also victorious over the weekend.

